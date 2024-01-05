Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Painfully Close to Big Bonus with 1 Game Remaining

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is on the edge of a significant performance bonus but, based on his recent usage, securing the money could prove a tall order.

Mattison joins several players on the verge of substantial bonuses heading into Week 18, which uStadium reported via X on Friday, January 5.

NFL Incentives Tracker: • Alexander Mattison needs 74 rush yards for $250K.

• DeAndre Hopkins needs 7 receptions and 49 receiving yards for $1.25M.

• Geno Smith gets $2M if #Seahawks make playoffs.

• Dalton Schultz needs 6 receptions for $500K.

“Alexander needs 74 rush yards for $250k,” uStadium wrote.

A 74-yard rushing performance is far from unattainable for the average starting running back in the NFL, even against a serviceable defense like the one the Detroit Lions will field in the season finale against the Vikings Sunday. Mattison’s problem, however, is that he doesn’t appear to be Minnesota’s starter any longer.

Vikings Have Replaced Alexander Mattison with Ty Chandler in Starting Lineup

The Vikings signed Mattison to a two-year contract worth $7 million last offseason to take over lead duties from former starter Dalvin Cook, who Minnesota released during the summer. Mattison retained the starting job for roughly three-quarters of the 2023 campaign, even despite a slow start.

However, former backup Ty Chandler has garnered the majority of the carries over the Vikings’ last four games — one of which Mattison missed against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16. Chandler, a second-year player and former fifth-round draft pick, has seen more work than Mattison in five of the last seven contests and appears to have taken over as Minnesota’s primary back.

Mattison has logged 173 carries through 15 games played, gaining 676 rushing yards but failing to find the end zone on the ground. He needs to hit 750 yards for the season to earn his bonus but has rushed the ball just five times over the previous two contests, per Pro Football Reference.

Chandler, on the other hand, has tallied 18 carries in those two games and is averaging north of 13 attempts per outing over the last month. Chandler has produced 392 yards and 3 rushing TDs on 90 carries this season, complemented by 19 receptions for 139 yards. Mattison has caught 29 passes for 187 yards and scored 3 TDs through the air.

Vikings’ Slim Playoff Hopes May Play in Alexander Mattison’s Favor

The best chance for Mattison to reach his bonus is for the team to decide to revert to him as the starter or for Chandler to be sidelined for some reason, necessitating Mattison’s elevation back to RB1 status. Should that happen, Mattison will have a shot to gain 74 yards rushing — primarily because the Vikings still have something for which to play in Week 18.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives the Vikings (7-8) a 2.7% chance to make the playoffs as a wildcard team in the NFC. Minnesota must defeat Detroit on the road to accomplish that goal, and the team also needs three other results to fall its way in regular season finales around the league.

Beyond a win over the Lions, the Vikings need the Chicago Bears to best the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Arizona Cardinals to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks, and either the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New Orleans Saints on the road or the Carolina Panthers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

According to odds provided by Draft Kings Sportsbook on Friday, the Bears are 3-point underdogs, the Cardinals are 3-point underdogs, the Falcons are 3-point underdogs and the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs.