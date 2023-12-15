Vikings Add Veteran RB to Replace Injured Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting running back Alexander Mattison in Week 15 due to an ankle injury, prompting the team to elevate veteran Myles Gaskin to the 53-man roster.

The Vikings announced the move on Friday, December 15, a day before their road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minnesota also activated wide receiver Trishton Jackson from the team’s practice squad with Jalen Nailor still in concussion protocol and unavailable for Saturday’s matinee.

The #Vikings have elevated RB Myles Gaskin and WR Trishton Jackson to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/iNxZJUknDb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 15, 2023

Vikings RB Myles Gaskin Could See Significant Snaps

A 2019 seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, Gaskin played four seasons in Miami, racking up 1,355 rushing yards in 38 games and 17 starts. He was the Dolphins’ leading ballcarrier in 2022, tallying 612 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding 234 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Despite being on the practice squad, Gaskin could see a significant workload. Kevin O’Connell gave Nick Mullens the start and will have a similar, pass-heavy game plan that he would run with Kirk Cousins.

Pass protection will be tantamount to the offense’s success, especially with left tackle Brian O’Neill out this week with an ankle injury.

Minnesota has shown a lack of trust in Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu‘s ability to pass protect, which happens to be one of Gaskins’ strengths.

In 2020, Gaskins posted the highest pass-block efficiency rate among running backs who took 60 or more snaps in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed just two hurries on 71 snaps.

Gaskin was trusted to pass block during his years with the Dolphins, which could land him significant playing time on Saturday, especially with Chandler’s struggles in pass protection.

Across 21 pass-blocking snaps this season, Chandler has allowed two hurries, two hits and a sack. One of those hits spiraled into a worst-case scenario, where Josh Dobbs was hit while throwing against the Denver Broncos, who intercepted the ball and went on to take the lead in the fourth quarter of a 21-20 loss.

End zone angle of Dobbs' INT. Ty Chandler has to block Singleton one-on-one, and gets walked back into the QB. Dobbs is hit as thrown, INT. Poor pass protection from the RB is what caused this turnover. pic.twitter.com/ZmYjFAgMq1 — Matt Fries (@FriesFootball) November 22, 2023

All of the talk of pass protection isn’t meant to remove Chandler from the game plan. He’s still the most explosive running back in Minnesota, but it’s important to consider the offensive scheme benefits more from a back like Gaskin.

Vikings Road Underdogs to Bengals

Despite Justin Jefferson being likely to play on Saturday, the Vikings are still considered road underdogs given the significant hit to the rest of the offense with O’Neill and Mattison out.

Most major sportsbooks have the Vikings (7-6) as at least 3-point underdogs to the Bengals (7-6) in a low-scoring affair.

Both teams will have backup quarterbacks in action with former Vikings backup Jake Browning leading Cincinnati, while Mullens makes his first start of the season for Minnesota.

Jefferson and former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase will look to put on a show as two of the league’s top wide receivers hope to remain productive despite losing their starting quarterbacks for the season.

Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on October 29, while Joe Burrow was placed on injured reserve on November 24 ahead of having season-ending wrist surgery.