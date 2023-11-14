The Minnesota Vikings are planning to reunite with linebacker Anthony Barr, who visited the Philadelphia Eagles hours before a report of his return to Minnesota.

Barr made headlines for his visit with the Eagles on Monday, November 13, before the Vikings moved in quickly, given an open spot at linebacker following Jordan Hicks‘ hospitalization with a compartment disorder in his right leg.

Barr ultimately chose to return to his home of eight seasons — Minnesota.

“With LB Jordan Hicks hurt, the Vikings are planning to re-sign four-time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on November 13. “Barr spent eight seasons in Minnesota after becoming the Vikings first-round pick in 2014.”

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Hicks suffered a shin injury that developed into a compartment disorder that required surgery on Sunday. He was ruled out this week and his status for the rest of the season is to be determined.

Anthony Barr Gets Fresh Start With Vikings, Brian Flores

The ninth overall pick of the 2014 draft, Barr was the first rookie selected in the Mike Zimmer era that quickly transformed the Vikings franchise.

Minnesota had won just two NFC North division titles since 2001 before Zimmer took over the team in 2014. Barr was a building block of a roster that won the division crown in 2015 and 2017 and earned three playoff berths in five years, including an appearance in the 2017 NFC Championship.

Barr spent eight seasons with the team and made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season and took a pay cut in his final season before becoming a free agent. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season, making 14 appearances and 10 starts.

Barr, 31, projects as a versatile piece for defensive coordinator Mike Flores, who has a penchant for blitzing linebackers and safeties.

Not the 1st Time Anthony Barr Has Chosen the Vikings

Despite several difficult years at the tail end of the Zimmer era, Barr has stood by the Vikings numerous times.

Most notably, Barr, as a free agent during the 2019 offseason, nearly signed with the New York Jets before backing out of the deal and re-signing with the Vikings

He told his agent at the time, Ryan Williams, to accept a deal with the New York that would pay him an average of $15 million per year — a rate that priced the Vikings out of keeping him.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin detailed Barr’s dilemma once he verbally agreed to the deal:

Ryan Williams got back on the phone. He told the Jets his client was in and they were ready to get the deal done. Williams had a three-way conference call with Barr and his mother Lori. In the background, Williams struck up the song made famous by Frank Sinatra, “Theme from New York, New York” to set the mood. This was supposed to be a celebration. Instead, it felt like a funeral. Barr was quiet on his end of the phone. There was no joy in his tone of voice. Meanwhile, someone inside the Jets’ organization apparently leaked the news that Barr was leaving Minnesota, frustrating all three on the phone call. Barr instantly felt regret for the decision he had just made. “He said, ‘I feel like I just made the worst mistake of my life,'” Williams said.

Williams worked fast to untangle the agreement and give Minnesota a chance at a final offer. When the two sides agreed to a deal, Barr’s reaction was the polar opposite of his response to the Jets.

“I said, ‘Congrats, dude, you’re a Viking,’ ” Williams said, per Cronin. “And he literally screamed that this was the best day of his life. I said to him, ‘That’s the reaction I was hoping to get yesterday and now that I have it, I actually have to call the other teams and let them know your decision.’