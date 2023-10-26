Vikings Trade Pitch Swaps 1st-Round Pick for Pro Bowl DE

The script has flipped for the Minnesota Vikings, at least for this week, and the timing of the resurgence could reshape the franchise.

If the Vikings fall to the Green Bay Packers on the road next Sunday, the situation changes. But as it sits now, Minnesota (3-4) has a better chance to make the playoffs than to miss them in a wide open NFC, per ESPN’s Football Power Index. A victory over the Packers will extend the Vikings’ win streak to three games and push the franchise to .500 for the first time all season.

Not only does the recent paradigm shift render the notions of trading quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Danielle Hunter less likely, it opens the door for Minnesota to become buyers ahead of the league’s October 31 trade deadline. If they approach the next six days from that perspective, the roster is liable to heat up in Minneapolis even as the weather cools down.

Carolina Panthers two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns is among the best players who will potentially hit the trade block over the next few days, and he makes a ton of sense as a target for the Vikings if the team is willing to sign him long-term.

Vikings Should Consider Adding Help for Elite Edge Danielle Hunter Ahead of Trade Deadline

The argument for Minnesota to deal Hunter remains what it was two and three and four weeks ago, and still carries water as a logical path forward.

Hunter leads the NFL, or is tied for the lead, with 12 tackles for loss and 9 sacks. But he is only under contract through the remainder of this season, turns 29 years old next October and could not persuade Vikings management to offer him a long-term contract extension over the summer.

All signs point to Hunter leaving Minnesota next spring, but he is still there now, and as long as he is the Vikings should try and maximize his talent. This is where Burns enters the equation.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Burns as the top player on the website’s Week 8 trade big board under the umbrella of the following logic.