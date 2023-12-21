Vikings Tied to Possible Reunion with NFC North Champion QB

The Minnesota Vikings have three healthy QBs on the roster and as strange is it sounds, there’s a chance they add yet another before the regular season is out.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell authored a deep dive into the quarterback situations of 13 teams around the NFL that could make a change under center in 2024. His analysis included potential adds in free agency, both next season and during what remains of this one.

Barnwell named Case Keenum and Josh Johnson as two of the most likely signal-callers to land in Minneapolis via free agency — Johnson this year and Keenum, who saw his first action of the season in a start for the Houston Texans last weekend, next spring.

[Kevin] O’Connell was the offensive coordinator in Washington as the Commanders cycled through various options, but the only veterans from that group still left in the league are Case Keenum and Josh Johnson. It seems inevitable that Johnson, the ultimate journeyman, will somehow end up playing for the Vikings before the end of the season. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent a significant amount of time in San Francisco, both before and during Jimmy Garoppolo’s time by the Bay. He served as the director of football operations with the Browns while Baker Mayfield was having his best pro season, although Mayfield’s time with Cleveland didn’t exactly end on glorious terms. Keenum was also there as a backup, as was [Nick] Mullens.

Case Keenum Last QB Since Kirk Cousins to Lead Vikings to Playoffs

Keenum played just one season with the Vikings, leading the team to an 11-3 record as the starter and the NFC North Division title in 2017. He threw for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions that year, per Pro Football Reference.

Keenum authored the “Minnesota Miracle” against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs following that season, connecting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play to give the Vikings the victory. The NFL later ranked the play No. 9 on its list of the greatest 100 plays in league history.

The Philadelphia Eagles blew Minnesota out by a score of 38-7 in the Conference Championship the following week, ending the Vikings’ postseason run as well as Keenum’s tenure with the franchise. Keenum signed a two-year deal worth $36 million to join the Denver Broncos in March 2018. Minnesota signed Kirk Cousins that same year, who has served as the team’s starter ever since.

Since leaving the Vikings organization, the 35-year-old Keenum has played stints with the Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and most recently the Texans.

Josh Johnson Last-Ditch Option for Vikings if All Goes Wrong

If Minnesota chooses to add Johnson to its roster, it will be because O’Connell no longer has any faith in former starter Josh Dobbs and chooses, for whatever reason, not to give rookie Jaren Hall another run at the position. The Vikings are reportedly nervous to play Hall given his propensity for turning over the football.

“I’ve heard there’s reluctance to go with the rookie,” Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast on December 19. “As long as the playoffs are attainable, they’re not ready to throw Jaren Hall out there.”

Mullens is currently the starter and is expected to remain in that role barring injury. The Vikings have a tough schedule remaining, including a home game against the Green Bay Packers sandwiched in between home and road contests with the division-leading Detroit Lions.

It is unlikely Minnesota would opt to throw Johnson into the fray with zero experience in Minneapolis in 2023, or ever for that matter. However, if Mullens is hurt or benched and Dobbs reassumes control of the offense, Johnson is a viable third-string, veteran option who could step in rather than Hall should the Vikings find themselves in dire straits.

Johnson, 37, made his league debut in 2009. He has spent eight years on NFL rosters since, including most recently with the 49ers last season.