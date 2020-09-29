Vikings Sign ‘Hidden Gem’ Defensive Back, Drop Sophomore CB

The Vikings made a move to strengthen their secondary depth by making a move to bring a player from the Lone Star to the North Star.

Ex-Cowboys undrafted rookie Luther Kirk IV was signed by the Vikings on Monday, who dropped second-year defensive back Nathan Meadors to make room for Kirk on the 16-man practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed DB Luther Kirk (@CaptainKirk140) to the practice squad and released DB Nate Meadors from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/APFKg4yJkf — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 28, 2020

Meadors played eight defensive snaps in 2019 and dressed for the Packers game this season, playing 14 snaps on special teams. He was a versatile piece of the secondary and took reps at cornerback and safety during the offseason — a role that Kirk will likely step into given his college pedigree.

Meadors’ release is a concern as the Vikings are down two starting cornerbacks in Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes, although Kirk could slide into a role as a slot corner.

Touted as a “hidden gem” in the 2020 NFL Draft by NFL Draft Diamonds’ Damond Talbot, Kirk was signed by the Cowboys this offseason as a developmental stash but was later released from their practice squad roster on Sept. 15.

A Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP

After playing both quarterback and defensive back in high school, Kirk specialized at safety in his four seasons at Illinois State.

Standing 6-foot-2, Kirk proved to be a factor both in stopping the run and defending the pass. His junior year, he tied the Missouri Valley Football Conference lead with five interceptions and added 61 tackles, good for second on the Redbirds roster.

Opposing quarterbacks made an effort to avoid throwing Kirk’s way in his senior season, prompting the Garland, Texas, native to become a force elsewhere. He posted a career-high 89 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass deflections.

In a game where defense isn’t much of a priority, Kirk still made his ability to close in quick on receivers known in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game for college seniors.

Where's the free safety? There he is! @MoveTheSticks Luther Kirk (@RedbirdFB) comes out of nowhere to get the first INT of the game! 📺: @ShrineBowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/qM25GJqm3L — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 18, 2020

In four seasons at Illinois State, Kirk recorded 183 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended and five interceptions through 48 games (26 starts). In his senior season, Kirk earned All-American FCS honors.

Pro Football Network’s Scott Gorman projected Kirk to be drafted in the fourth or fifth rounds of the draft, but he instead went undrafted.

Anthony Harris Could Help Kirk Shine

Starting safety Anthony Harris had a similar entry to the NFL and could lead by experience for the 23-year-old Kirk.

Harris began his career as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015 and competed in Vikings training camp for a starting strong safety spot. He was released but later re-signed to the practice squad and worked his way into a role on the 53-man roster.

Harris bounced around backing up both safety positions over the next three years before getting his chance to become a full-time starter in 2019. He shined, leading the NFL with six interceptions a feat that was part of his recognition as the top safety of 2019 by Pro Football Focus.

Harris not only can lead by example but can also offer insight into his development in the NFL to Kirk who will look to elevate himself into a starting-caliber safety.

