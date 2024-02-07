Proposed Vikings Trade Ships Justin Jefferson to AFC for New QB1

With a growing sense around the league that the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins are heading for a divorce, per Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller on February 5, a trade for a new quarterback could be in order.

Fox Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd has an idea to get the Vikings in prime position for one of the top quarterbacks in this incoming draft class.

But the cost to do so is steep.

“I have an idea,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 5. “New England’s got the No. 3 pick. What does New England desperately need? A playmaker. … Switch picks, I’ll give you next year’s No. 1 and Justin Jefferson to go from 11 to 3.”

Here’s how Cowherd’s hypothetical scenario would look, sending two picks plus the Vikings All-Pro wide receiver to the Patriots to get in position for their quarterback of the future.

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)

Patriots get:

– Justin Jefferson

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11 overall)

– 2025 first-round pick

“You’re not gonna move up without giving up something,” Coherd argued.

This wouldn’t get the Vikings for USC’s Caleb Williams. But they could still select North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, whom Cowherd would have them take.

Neither Daniels nor Maye is a serious threat to Williams’ slot as the top option. And, with Daniels’ meteoric rise leading to questions about Maye’s standing, who goes No. 2 could be just as impactful as Williams presumably going first.

Jordan Addison Could Take Sting Out of Potential Justin Jefferson Trade for Vikings

Moving on from a former Rookie of the Year with four straight 1,000-yard campaigns to start his career is also counterproductive in bringing along a rookie quarterback.

But Cowherd believes the Vikings are equipped to withstand the potential loss.

“They’ve already got Jordan Addison. They got the tight end [T.J. Hockenson] they like. They’ve got skill players,” Cowherd argued. “Jordan Addison’s a [No. 1 receiver]. So they’ve got two 1s. … If he’s not he’s the best 2 in the league. He’s a great young player.

“Maybe you offer Jordan Addison. But you don’t have to pay Jordan Addison for three more years. That’s what I like.”

With $28.9 million in cap space, per Spotrac, there is a financial argument for trading Jefferson.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says he has a good rapport with Jefferson’s representatives, though. A new deal could also lower his $19.7 million cap hit in 2024. Former Vikings general manager Jeff Diamond predicts a record-setting extension for Jefferson.

Colin Cowherd Makes Argument Against Trading Up

Cowherd inadvertently made an even stronger counter-argument against his hypothetical trade scenario that could apply to the Vikings.

“There’ll be a quarterback available at 11,” Cowherd said. “If you think Caleb’s the dominant [No.] 1, and then you don’t have a big gap between everybody else, so what do I care if I go from 3 to 11 if I get Justin Jefferson?”

As for the contract, which he figures to be a hindrance to the Vikings but not the Patriots – who have roughly $40 million more in cap space – Cowherd was unconcerned.

“Who cares,” Cowherd said of paying Jefferson top dollar. “You’re not paying your quarterback.”

Staying put could mean the Vikings have the opportunity to select one of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, or Washinton’s Michael Penix Jr. Each prospect’s respective projected draft slot has varied wildly throughout this process.