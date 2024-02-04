Vikings Named ‘Draft Fit’ for Senior Bowl Standout With NFL Bloodline

The Minnesota Vikings boast one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and the emerging Jordan Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 draft. They also have T.J. Hockenson, one of the game’s best tight ends when healthy.

That does not mean they couldn’t use even more support for Kirk Cousins or whoever is under center in Week 1. Especially with Hockenson potentially missing the start of the season.

This week of Senior Bowl practices may have uncovered the perfect option.

“Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey put forth a solid showing at this year’s Senior Bowl,” Draft Network’s Justin Melo wrote on February 2. “McCaffrey is a big-bodied, tough receiver with the short-area quickness and acceleration necessary to become a reliable slot receiver in the NFL.

“McCaffrey would be an excellent complement to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison in Minnesota.”

Luke McCaffrey 1 handed grab pic.twitter.com/kJtUq88WuL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2024

Measuring in at 6-foot-1, 200-plus-pounds, McCaffrey is in his second season as a wide receiver. He began his career as a quarterback for the Cornhuskers and in his first season with the Owls.

This past season, he caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He also comes from a football family, including two NFL players, with brother Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers leading the NFL in rushing this past season. His father, Ed McCaffrey, played 13 seasons, including one with the 49ers and nine with the Denver Broncos.

McCaffrey may be worthy of the selection in his own right. But the Vikings’ decision to add him – or another receiver in general – could be a matter of need.

Analyst ‘Expects’ Vikings to Lose WR Duo

Melo expects the Vikings to lose backup wideouts Brandon Powell and K.J. Osborn, potentially pushing them to draft a replacement. The latter was floated as an option for the Cleveland Browns in free agency by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger on January 31.

Osborn finished the season with 48 receptions, 540 yards, and three touchdowns despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

Powell had a 30-192-3 line on 44 targets.

That is a sizeable amount of production between the two. Hockenson’s recovery potentially bleeding into next season puts an additional burden on everyone else. McCaffrey could be a cost-effective option to replace one or both players.

Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez projects McCaffrey to be a Day 3 pick. Sanchez notes McCaffrey could be a “scheme specific contributor” in the NFL in his draft profile on January 23.

Justin Jefferson’s Contract Situation Could Impact Vikings’ Draft Plans

The Vikings and Jefferson have both spoken optimistically about a potential contract extension, though nothing has come to fruition. While McCaffrey would not be a direct replacement, having more pass catchers in the pipeline would be beneficial.

And in the seemingly likely event that Jefferson returns, McCaffrey would provide a bigger target in the pass-catching corps.

The Vikings have eight picks in the 2024 draft, including six on Day 3.