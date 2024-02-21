Vikings Named ‘Best Fit’ for $3.5 Million Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings have to figure out more than just who will be playing quarterback for them next season.

They still have several holes on a defense that could also use upgrades in multiple spots.

Their top three edge rushers are set to hit free agency while they could also have some tough decisions to make in the secondary. As ESPN’s Matt Bowen – a former NFL safety – explains, adding Tennessee Titans free agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could be wise.

“I originally had Murphy-Bunting to Arizona here, but I believe the Vikings will be seeking some corners for Brian Flores‘ aggressive system, and he’d work well in Minnesota,” Bowen wrote on February 20. “With his long frame and fluid hips, Murphy-Bunting can challenge on the outside or match in blitz coverage.”

Murphy-Bunting, 26, logged two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one recovery last season, tacking on 57 total tackles.

Go Beneath the @Surface with @titansradio's Coach Mac as he breaks down Sean Murphy-Bunting's interception with #Titans GM Ran Carthon pic.twitter.com/cXFUBPxIDI — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 21, 2023

He is coming off a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl team in 2020, Murphy-Bunting allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 63.8% of their passes in his direction for the Titans last season, per Pro Football Reference.

But he held opposing passers to 55.8% completion over the two seasons prior. If he could get back to that form under Flores, it could be a boon.

Spotrac projects the 6-foot corner to command a deal worth $6.7 million annually.

Vikings Draft Picks, Key Free Agent Signing Failed to Make Impact in 2023

The Vikings have spent three draft picks on cornerbacks under General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah over the last two seasons, though only one of them was taken in the top 100 picks of their respective classes.

They also gave former Cardinals second-round pick Byron Murphy – who allowed a 67.3% completion rate in 2023 – to a two-year, $17.5 million contract last offseason.

Minnesota finished with the 16th-best coverage grade this past season, per Pro Football Focus.

Adofo-Mensah can only hope that Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon, and Andrew Booth figure it out this season.

The Vikings have selected at least one cornerback (in college or the NFL) in every draft since 2009, per Stathead. Not all of those players were drafted with premium picks. And some of them were never anything more than special teamers if they even made it onto the field at all.

They haven’t selected a corner in the first round since Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall in 2020.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t go back to that method for a solution, though. This year’s crop includes Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean.

Vikings Have Sordid Recent History at Cornerback

Gladney and Mike Hughes (No. 30 overall in 2018) failed to pan out. But the first round has been kind to the Vikings before. They selected both Xavier Rhodes (No. 25 overall in 2013) and Trae Waynes (No. 11 overall in 2015) in the first round of their respective drafts.

The Vikings have nine picks in this year’s draft.

Perhaps the Vikings spend one of those on another cornerback since they could still add a free agent. A better question might be just how highly they end up selecting one if they do.