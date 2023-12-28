Vikings Make Final Call on Starting QB in Must-Win Game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings are rolling the dice and going with rookie quarterback Jaren Hall as the starter against the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported the news via X on Thursday, December 28, after several days of uncertainty under center in Minneapolis.

The Vikings are naming QB Jaren Hall as their starter Sunday against the Packers. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 28, 2023

“The Vikings are naming QB Jaren Hall as their starter Sunday against the Packers,” Lewis wrote.

Hall has started just one game this season, which came in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 78 yards and rushed the football twice for 11 yards before suffering a concussion late in the first quarter that knocked him out for the remainder of the contest.

Josh Dobbs replaced Hall and went on to start the next several games after leading the Vikings to a comeback victory. Head coach Kevin O’Connell replaced Dobbs with Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 10, then started Mullens in each of the next two weeks.

However, Mullens threw four interceptions in a home loss to the Detroit Lions last weekend after throwing two picks in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals the week before, which ultimately led to the team’s decision to revert back to Hall as the starter on Thursday.

The Vikings (7-8) must defeat the Packers in Minnesota’s final home contest of the season Sunday in order to remain viable in the NFC playoff race.

This post will be updated.