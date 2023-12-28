Jaren Hall, Justin Jefferson Weigh in as Vikings Dub Rookie Starter

The Minnesota Vikings named Jaren Hall the starting QB for the team’s most important game of the year, and if the rookie’s demeanor under center is at all similar to the humble yet confident image he assumed in front of the media, Minnesota should have a good chance to win.

Hall met with reporters in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 28, shortly after head coach Kevin O’Connell named him the starter for the team’s final home game of the season scheduled for New Year’s Eve against the Green Bay Packers. Hall started one game earlier this year, in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he exited that contest with a concussion before the end of the first quarter.

Hall said he never lost faith that another opportunity would present itself, despite waiting two months and watching two other QBs — Josh Dobbs and then Nick Mullens — get multiple starting nods in the injured Kirk Cousins‘ stead.

“There’s a process for everybody,” Hall said. “You’ve just gotta take every opportunity you’re given. For me, you know, being on practice squad and giving our defense a look every day the last couple weeks has been great. That’s been my Sunday game. But within that you’re always preparing because you never know when this is gonna happen. So never a worry, you just trust the process.”

Hall added his second NFL start will be extra special as it will come in front of a home crowd.

“Just being around our fans, it’s always special being at a home game. It’ll be my first one to actually play and be out there other than the preseason,” Hall said. “It’ll be awesome.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Has Confidence in Jaren Hall as Starting QB

How the rest of the Vikings roster, and specifically its offensive players, feel about the team’s promotion of the relatively inexperienced Hall remains unclear — save for one.

Opinions could be impacted by the absence of tight end TJ Hockenson, who is out for the season with ACL and MCL injuries sustained last week against the Detroit Lions, and the potential absence of standout rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison who is day-to-day with a sprained ankle he suffered in the same game.

However, All-Pro Justin Jefferson spoke to the possibility of Hall earning the starting nod on Wednesday, and he had only good things to say.

“I feel like he has been doing a great job in learning and just the process of being a rookie and carrying that role,” Jefferson said. “I feel like Jaren is definitely a great quarterback. He has definitely some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play, but we’ll have confidence in whoever.”

Jaren Hall Doesn’t Fear Must-Win Game in 1st Home Start for Vikings

Hall will need to proceed with caution after the concussion he suffered against the Falcons, but he said Thursday that he learned from the hit and the long healing process that followed.

“It took about two weeks and then I started feeling myself again,” Hall said. “You’ve got to realize how fast guys play. You’ve got to be smart about the times you use your legs, and you’ve got to get down. There’s no superhero ball you need to play. The game is won over four quarters, not one play, and you’ve just got to remember that.”

Finally, the rookie QB assured Vikings Nation that the moment will not overwhelm him, despite Minnesota requiring a win to remain a legitimate contender for one of three NFC Wildcard playoff spots.

“You let the important stuff, it kinda play into your preparation,” Hall said. “You just go through your process and then come game day, as long as you stay focused on that process, you don’t worry about all the external factors.”