Vikings Meet With Elite QB Prospect, Trade Candidate at NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings have started the interview process to decide if they will attempt to trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

Team officials met with reigning Heisman Trophy winner and LSU standout Jayden Daniels on Tuesday, February 27, at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Sources: LSU QB Jayden Daniels has formal meetings scheduled with the Giants, Vikings, Saints and Patriots this evening. Daniels will also meet formally with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 27, 2024

Vikings Linked to Possible Draft Trade With Patriots, Jayden Daniels Among Most Likely Targets

Daniels has rocketed up draft boards across the league after posting monster numbers in the SEC last season.

The LSU quarterback completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 TDs against only 4 INTs. He also rushed the football for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs and a pace of 8.4 yards per attempt.

Daniels’ dual-threat ability and explosive playmaking — he averaged over 10.7 yards per play last season — make him the perfect signal-caller around whom the Vikings could build a dynamic offense. The problem, however, is that Minnesota doesn’t pick until No. 11, and Daniels could be off the board as early as No. 2.

There is essentially nothing the Vikings can do if the Chicago Bears like Daniels with the first pick or the Commanders like him with the second overall selection. But New England will go on the clock at No. 3 and is potentially open to dealing that pick for the right offer, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Graziano added that Minnesota and the Atlanta Falcons are teams to “keep an eye on” when it comes to trading up into that spot, which tracks with Fowler’s report that the Vikings planned to sit down with Daniels Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported that the Vikings first reached out to the Patriots to inquire about what it would take to move up to No. 3, per MLFootball. The account also cited a Pioneer Press report that the price is three first-round picks, which would include Minnesota’s No. 11 pick this year as well as two more in the future — presumably in 2024 and 2025.

Vikings Hire Quarterbacks Coach With Ties to Drake Maye

Given the reported cost of moving up just eight spots, the Vikings must be certain that Daniels is their man. As such, meeting with him is critical.

However, Minnesota’s most recent hire could indicate that quarterback Drake Maye of UNC is also a player for whom the Vikings may consider dealing.

The franchise hired former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as its quarterbacks coach on Tuesday, per Lindsey Young of Vikings.com.

“Originally a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002, McCown spent 18 seasons in the pros with 12 NFL teams,” Young wrote. “McCown most recently served as the Panthers quarterbacks coach.”

McCown was an assistant coach on the staff of Myers Park High School in Charlotte back in 2019 when Maye was the team’s starting quarterback, per FanSided. As such, it could be Maye the Vikings are most interested in. Or, it could be that Minnesota is preparing to make a move for either Daniels or Maye — whoever remains on the board at No. 3 — if the Vikings ultimately decide to trade up for a quarterback.