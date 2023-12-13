Justin Jefferson Updates Status, Speaks Candidly About Chest Injury

The Minnesota Vikings got star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back in the lineup last week. But after just 13 snaps, he had to exit with another injury.

A hit from Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps left Jefferson shaken up enough to require medical assistance. The Vikings standout went via ambulance to a local hospital for what head coach Kevin O’Connell described as “precaution.”

“I feel pretty good,” Jefferson said via the team after Wednesday’s practice. “Just with the hit and the things that was going on after the hit, that’s kind of why we had to go into a precaution. We had to evaluate everything that was going on with my body, and it definitely was a tough period of time.”

Jefferson said he is playing, with no restrictions, on Saturday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson missed eight weeks with a hamstring injury. During that absence, Jefferson made it clear he would remain out until completely healed.

He also said the circumstances of the injury warranted the actions taken.

Injury ‘Scared’ Justin Jefferson

“We just had to have more tests taken, just like [O’Connell] said it was internal so uh you know we had to look for the internal bleeding, we had to look for broken ribs, had to look for a whole bunch of different things that, on that field, we could not know.

“Everybody did a great job of you know monitoring me, making sure that I was good and making sure I was in the right care.”

Jefferson also confirmed that the injury was a “bruise”.

“Nothing to really affect me at this moment,” Jefferson assured. “I was scared. But I felt like I was still able to play. But just, like I said, with the circumstances, I had to be taken out the game.”

The hit came early in the second quarter as Jefferson snagged his second reception of the day.

He shook his defender at the line, turned and jumped to catch the incoming pass from Josh Dobbs. But Epps caught him in the side. Minnesota stemmed the tide, going 5-2 in his absence. But they certainly wanted the three-time Pro Bowler, Jefferson, out there to make life easier for the quarterback.

O’Connell’s announcement that Nick Mullens is replacing Dobbs in the starting lineup for Week 15. That makes Jefferson’s presence – or absence – even more pivotal. Jefferson insisted that he just wanted to continue playing versus Las Vegas.

He said that it did not hurt to breathe, adding that he had already been out “too long” (with the hamstring).

He just wanted to battle with his “brothers”.

Building a Bond With New QB

“I’m always comfortable with whoever is out there on that field,” Jefferson said of the change at quarterback. “I feel like we do a great job in just teaching, learning from each other. Of course, being in that film room and going over the different plays and schemes. And I think everyone is on page and have confidence in Nick to go out there and do what he needs to do.”

Mullens stepped in in the fourth quarter after Dobbs had absorbed five sacks. Dobbs generally struggled to move the ball after multiple turnovers in Week 12.

The former completed 69.2% of his passes for 83 yards and guided the Vikings to a win.

“I mean Kirk [Cousins] is different,” Jefferson said when asked to compare his connection to Mullens. “No one can probably have the same amount of connection as Kirk, of course, him being with us for four years. And that connection is over time. But … Nick has been right behind him, going over the plays in the back of the huddle. Making sure that he’s dialed in every single play.

“We have that confidence in him. Of course, going into practice, and going over those connections, going over the timing is going to feel great in the game.”