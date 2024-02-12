Vikings Urged to Trade $13 Million Playmaker for Exciting Young QB

An ESPN report on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday deemed the Minnesota Vikings as a team that could potentially trade up in the draft to land LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

But how the Vikings get there could be more defining than Daniels’ outlook as a pro. The bar for a potential trade-up in the draft was set when the San Francisco 49ers offered three first-round picks to land Trey Lance No. 3 overall in 2021.

The Vikings are among several teams searching for a future franchise quarterback. They may have to contend with the Atlanta Falcons, whose No. 8 overall pick would hold an advantage if the Vikings offered a similar trade package with the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft. If that’s the case, the Vikings may have another asset they could give up to leapfrog the Falcons.

Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller entertained the idea of trading up to the No. 3 spot by offering the New England Patriots something they’ve been deprived of for many years — a star wide receiver.

Not Justin Jefferson, but Jordan Addison.

“What if it’s Jordan Addison? I think I would do that. As much as I really like Addison and think he is becoming a star, that would be worth it. I think the No. 2 receiver is something you can replace,” Coller said on a February 10 episode of the “Purple Insider” podcast.

Coller called for the following proposal as a deal he would be willing to offer in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick to land Daniels:

Jordan Addison

No. 11 overall pick in 2024 draft

Future first-round pick

Future second-round pick

Vikings Can Afford to Sell Jordan Addison

Selected 23rd overall in the 2023 draft, Addison had a stellar rookie year, securing 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns — the most by a rookie since Randy Moss‘ 1998 season.

The Patriots offense needs several more pieces before having an ideal situation to plug a rookie quarterback into — and Addison could be one of those pieces at a position the Patriots historically have struggled to identify in the draft.

Addison will enter the 2024 season on the second year of his $13.73 million rookie deal at the age of 22 and could also have his fifth-year option exercised. That’s four seasons of a potential top-20 wide receiver on a rookie-scale contract.

Addison is a valuable asset for that reason and parting ways with him would be a difficult decision by the Vikings front office.

However, it could be the difference in the Vikings landing a potential superstar quarterback to pair with Jefferson.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Has Superstar Potential

The NFL has shown that not all first-round quarterback prospects are equal. There is a first tier worthy of a top-five pick, followed by a slide later in the first round.

The Vikings could pick whatever quarterback may fall to them at the No. 11 overall pick, but that would be retreading their past in drafting quarterbacks that have left fans snakebitten. The Vikings have never taken a chance on a first-tier quarterback inside the top 10 and their returns on quarterbacks outside of the top 10 have been disappointing.

Christian Ponder, the fourth quarterback taken in the 2011 draft at No. 12 overall, did not receive a second contract in Minnesota. Teddy Bridgewater, selected 32nd overall in 2014, saw his career derailed by a leg injury but fit the mold of a game manager. Daunte Culpepper, drafted No. 11 overall in 1999, is the only other quarterback taken in the first round since 1977.

Second-tier quarterbacks come with their limitations or red flags. Meanwhile, Daniels has bucked much of the skepticism surrounding his game to become a consensus top-five pick.

Daniels, a true dual-threat who is garnering Lamar Jackson comparisons, put together his natural athleticism and arm strength with better mechanics and processing his senior year. He led the country with 4,946 total yards and 50 touchdowns while also being incredibly efficient.

Daniels went from being compared to his contemporary Heisman finalist to ranking among the best to ever win the coveted award. His 94.7 PFF grade this season trails only Joe Burrow among all Heisman winners.

The best part: the Vikings have already caught Daniels’ eye.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Daniels “would enjoy” landing in Minnesota in response to ESPN insider Dan Graziano’s report that pairing Daniels and Jefferson “has appeal” within the organization.

Jefferson and Daniels have already connected, taking a photo together during Super Bowl week.

All the Vikings have to do is go get him.