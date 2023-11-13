Vikings’ $36 Million Starter in Hospital After Emergency Surgery

Minnesota Vikings starting linebacker Jordan Hicks remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery on Sunday night for a right leg injury he suffered during the team’s 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hicks left the game in the first quarter after colliding with teammate Cam Bynum. Hicks returned to the action. before leaving for good in the third quarter with what was first reported as a shin contusion, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Hicks’ leg swelled significantly, prompting the team to transport him to a local hospital. Doctors recommended an immediate procedure, diagnosing the injury as compartment syndrome, a condition where swelling and pressure in a bruised area could lead to permanent muscle damage.

Hicks is still in the hospital after the surgery and was ruled out for Sunday night’s primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Hicks has been held in the hospital as a precaution and praised the team medical staff for responding quickly to the unique circumstances.

“I give our medical staff [credit] for getting him quickly to the hospital,” O’Connell said. “He’s doing well and on the road to being fully back in our facility.”

Fourth-year linebacker Troy Dye came in to relieve Hicks throughout the Saints game and is in line for his first start of the season.

Hicks’ availability beyond Week 11 is to be determined once the Vikings medical staff can assess him postsurgery, O’Connell said.

Vikings Must Move on Without Veteran Captain Jordan Hicks in Week 11

Signed in the spring of 2022, Hicks has quickly emerged as one of the team’s emotional leaders.

A ninth-year veteran, Hicks restructured his contract to stay with the Vikings this offseason as the defense underwent an overhaul that saw six starters leave.

Having made over $36 million in his career, Hicks settled on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He is the team’s leading tackler and has an interception, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown this season. Over the Cap has valued his contributions this season to be worth $11.8 million.

Hicks also wears the “green dot” helmet and relays the defensive play calls to his teammates on the field.

“I can’t even put into words how important [Hicks] has been,” O’Connell said on Monday, according to the Star Tribune. “with what we do on defense, how he’s communicated, played a ton of snaps for us and getting into calls in games and adjustments.”

Breakout rookie Ivan Pace Jr. took over as the communicator on defense and will likely maintain that role with Hicks out for the foreseeable future.

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Ramping Up Practice Work, Marcus Davenport’s Return is Questionable After Surgery

Considering Monday’s medical scare, O’Connell took the time to give a thorough outlook of the team’s other injuries.

The Vikings plan to “ramp up” Justin Jefferson‘s workload in practice after the star wide receiver was designated to return to practice from the injured reserve list last week.

Marcus Davenport is eligible to return to practice this week but may remain on the list after having surgery on his left ankle. O’Connell expects Davenport to return this season but is unsure when. Davenport has injured both his ankles this season, making just four appearances on the field this season.

Quarterbacks Jaren Hall (concussion) and Nick Mullens (back) are expected to return to practice this week.