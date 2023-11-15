Vikings Make Final Call on Jordan Hicks After Serious Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have placed veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks on injured reserve on Tuesday, November 14, following an emergency leg surgery after the team’s Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hicks was originally ruled out of the game in the third quarter with a shin contusion, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, but his leg began swelling dramatically. The team’s medical staff transported him to the hospital where doctors diagnosed him with a compartment disorder in his right leg that required immediate surgery. Hicks’ surgery was successful, but he will miss at least four weeks after his placement on the injured reserve list.

Hicks was the team’s leading tackler through 10 weeks and was the primary communicator of the defensive play calls.

“It’s a big loss, to put it bluntly,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said in a November 14 news conference.

The Vikings signed Anthony Barr to the practice squad this week in the hopes he may contribute as a leader and contributor on defense in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, rookie Ivan Pace Jr. is poised to wear the “green dot” helmet and relay the defensive play calls. Fourth-year linebacker Troy Dye may be in line for his first start of the season after replacing Hicks in Week 11, while safety Josh Metellus could provide some snaps at linebacker as well.

Brian Asamoah would figure to see some reps at linebacker as well, but he has missed three straight games with an ankle injury and is deemed to have a “50/50” shot at playing on Sunday, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Jordan Hicks Sends Vikings Fans a Message After Surgery

Hicks’ hospitalization came as a surprise as the veteran linebacker was playing through the injury for portions of the game.

He spent the night in the hospital as a precaution and was visited by Flores and Kevin O’Connell.

“I give our medical staff [credit] for getting him quickly to the hospital,” O’Connell said in a Monday news conference. “He’s doing well and on the road to being fully back in our facility.”

Hicks posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) from his hospital bed, thanking everyone who had reached out.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out ot me the past few days and for all of your continued prayers. The surgery was a huge success and I’m grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me,” Hicks wrote. “Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon!”

Vikings Defense Continues to Exceed Expectations

When Flores took over the defense in the offseason, the hope was for what was one of the league’s most porous units to rank outside the bottom 10 in yards and points allowed while the offense carried the team.

But after 10 weeks the defense is equally responsible for the Vikings’ five-game winning streak and is one of the league’s most formidable units despite the lack of star power.

Since starting the season 0-3, the Vikings rank fourth in points allowed per game, fifth in defensive efficiency, fifth in takeaways and seventh in yards per game, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

This has been a product of Flores’ system and the players executing at a high level. Losing Hicks at the heart of the defense is a significant blow, but Minnesota should manage given the next-man-up mentality that has been tantamount to its success this year.