Vikings Coach Sends Josh Dobbs Strong Message After Benching

Nearly three hours into a scoreless struggle with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell made the call to bench quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The journeyman veteran who won over the hearts of the Vikings fan base and the locker room by winning his first two games couldn’t shake off a recent slump coming out of the bye week. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and was sacked five times.

Dobbs was pulled in the fourth quarter, thrusting Nick Mullens into the game for the Vikings’ final two drives. Mullens helped Minnesota escape Las Vegas with a 3-0 victory, but O’Connell was noncommittal to any quarterback after the game.

He said it was a difficult decision to bench Dobbs and would “take a look” at the quarterback position — a similar phrase he used when considering a quarterback change over the bye week.

“I want to communicate and be honest and I just said, ‘I want to give Nick a chance to get in there,’ ” O’Connell said, recalling his talk with Dobbs. “Nick has a great feel for our offense and when I could call up for him and communicate, he went out here and executed.”

The decision was the right move as the Vikings (7-6) avoided disaster and held onto an NFC Wild Card spot. Minnesota has a 56% chance of making the postseason with Sunday’s win, according to The Upshot’s playoff simulator.

Justin Jefferson Avoids Injury Complications, Travels Home With Team

Justin Jefferson‘s first game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 was short-lived on Sunday.

The star wide receiver reeled in his second catch of the game but took a vicious hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps in the process.

Jefferson went to the locker room and was rushed to a Las Vegas-area hospital with what was declared a chest injury.

O’Connell clarified in his postgame news conference that Jefferson was cleared of any concern that would restrict him from traveling home with the team.

Jefferson is considered questionable on a short week ahead of a Saturday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vikings Injuries Continue to Toll

The Vikings offense suffered a string of injuries on Sunday, depleting the team’s effectiveness.

Right guard Ed Ingram was already ruled out before the game the right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Guard Dalton Risner also left the field for several snaps but returned to action. David Quessenberry took over for O’Neill, while Blake Brandel got the start in place of Ingram.

Starting running back Alexander Mattison suffered a right ankle sprain in the second half and did not return. Ty Chandler took over lead back duties, while Kene Nwangwu and C.J. Ham provided some relief in the running game.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor is in concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He’s unlikely to clear protocol in time for next week’s game.

Injuries have continued to toll as the Vikings have six players who started the season on the 53-man roster currently on the injured reserve list: quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Cam Akers, swing tackle Oli Udoh, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, defensive tackle Dean Lowry and linebacker Jordan Hicks.