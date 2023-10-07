NFL Slaps Vikings WR Justin Jefferson with Massive Fine for Celebration

The NFL has fined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a celebration following a touchdown he scored against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, October 1.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported the fine of nearly $11,000 the league levied against Jefferson for taunting after making the “too small” gesture toward cornerback D’Shawn Jamison in the end zone on the final play of the third quarter.

Justin Jefferson was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Sunday’s win at Carolina. Timing of it aligns with this touchdown, and the amount aligns with a first offense for taunting. Have at it. pic.twitter.com/MvgJEm7sub — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 7, 2023

“Justin Jefferson was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Sunday’s win at Carolina,” Seifert posted to X on Saturday, October 7. “Timing of it aligns with this touchdown, and the amount aligns with a first offense for taunting. Have at it.”

Justin Jefferson’s Popular ‘Griddy’ Celebration Doesn’t Garner Fine from NFL

The NFL’s definition of taunting, per NBC Sports, is as follows:

“The use of baiting or taunting acts or words that engender ill will between teams.”

The on-field penalty for taunting is a loss of 15 yards.

Jefferson is known for his popular touchdown celebration The Griddy, which does not draw fines from the league for taunting. Subjectively, the difference in the eyes of the NFL may be that the “too small” gesture, which is widely used among NBA players, is directed specifically at an opponent rather than a more jovial and general celebration of a big play.

For his part, Jefferson told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk following the game that his choice of antics is a message to the rest of the league.

“I mean, that’s a message to the league,” Jefferson said. “I’ll go out there to show that it doesn’t matter who’s out there to stiff me. I’m gonna make a play. I’m gonna make a catch. I’m gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win.”

Vikings Attempting to Turn Around Rough Start to Season

Jefferson’s enthusiasm is understandable, even if his celebration against the Panthers was the equivalent of coloring slightly outside of the lines. The Vikings began the season 0-3, despite playing competitively across all three games, save for the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Minnesota lost a narrow contest to the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 3 after quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a late interception in the end zone. Jefferson expressed his frustrations with all the losing leading into the game in Carolina, then went out and scored twice to lead the Vikings to their first win of the year and a 1-3 record.

Jefferson is leading the league with 543 receiving yards through four games. He also has 33 catches and 3 touchdowns, two of which came against the Panthers last weekend.

Minnesota now faces a monumental home test against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Minneapolis on Sunday. The Chiefs were 3.5-point favorites as of Saturday evening, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.