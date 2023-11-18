Vikings Make Final Call on Justin Jefferson’s Status vs. Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings are the hottest team in the NFL with five straight wins and have accomplished that feat without the help of wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

If the Vikings hope to make it six consecutive victories against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 19, the team must again figure out a way to win with Jefferson on the bench. Minnesota chose not to activate the wideout on Saturday, which means the All-Pro will watch from the sidelines at Empower Field at Mile High.

Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson is not being activated off the injured reserve list today, per sources, and he will be ineligible to play Sunday night vs. the Broncos. His next chance to play will come next Monday night vs. the Chicago Bears, but keep in mind, the Vikings have a bye… pic.twitter.com/R4WFlsgiSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2023

“Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson is not being activated off the injured reserve list today, per sources, and he will be ineligible to play Sunday night vs. the Broncos,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to X. “His next chance to play will come next Monday night vs. the Chicago Bears, but keep in mind, the Vikings have a bye a week after that game, and Jefferson could opt for additional recovery time for his hamstring if he does not play Monday night.”

Justin Jefferson Wants to Return as Soon as Possible

Based on Jefferson’s rhetoric around his injury and the difficulty of the team’s early-season losing streak, it is hard to imagine that the Vikings will be able to keep him out if he’s healthy enough to safely play against Chicago.

“I’m a competitor, I hate losing at the end of the day,” Jefferson told reporters on September 24 following a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “Ever since I was a little kid, I just hate the feeling of losing, whether it’s football or a board game. It’s always that competitive spirit in me. I hate losing. Every week, I try to go out there and give it my best, give it my all. To come up short three times in a row is tough.”

Jefferson suffered the hamstring strain two weeks later in the Vikings’ most recent loss of the season, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs. Doctors pegged his likely recovery time at 4-6 weeks. Minnesota will kickoff against Denver on Sunday six weeks to the day since Jefferson’s injury occurred.

The wideout publicly expressed his excitement to rejoin his teammates on the field following their most recent win over the New Orleans Saints on November 12.

I can not wait to get on the field with this team again!!!😝😝😏 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 12, 2023

“I can not wait to get on the field with this team again!!!” Jefferson posted to X.

Justin Jefferson Can Rest 3 Extra Weeks and Miss Just 1 Game in Process

However, there is a strong argument for Jefferson to chill out in plain clothes during Monday Night Football nine days from now and pick up an extra 13 days of recovery and rehabilitation time — especially if Minnesota continues winning.

Jordan Addison is on pace to approach 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season, while tight end T.J. Hockenson has hauled in 18 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown since quarterback Kirk Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

New quarterback Josh Dobbs found his stride immediately in Kevin O’Connell’s system, and the addition of Jefferson back into the mix figures only to make the offense more effective. That said, the unit can only benefit from a couple weeks off to heal up and familiarize themselves with one another as they prepare for a playoff push down the stretch.

Minnesota is currently on pace to win 10 games this season and has an 87.5% chance of making the playoffs heading into the weekend, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.