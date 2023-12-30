“Cousins is not the only person on the planet [who] can run O’Connell’s offense at a high level,” Seifert wrote. “But absent any shift in core philosophy, the second half of the Vikings’ season has narrowed the pool of candidates who are likely to be successful. It’ll need to be Cousins, or someone who can similarly throw precision downfield passes with accuracy, timing — and a conscience.”

Jefferson has already made his preference of Cousins clear and the talent on the market next spring, or lack there of, may make a strong case for Cousins’ return to the Vikings all on its own.