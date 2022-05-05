Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Vents Frustration With London Game vs. Saints

While many Minnesota Vikings fans found salvation in avoiding a hostile road matchup this season, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was admittedly unhappy.

The NFL announced the Vikings’ Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints would be moved to London as a part of the league’s 2022 International Series on Wednesday, May 4, prompting fan and player reactions around the league.

Vikings fans who recall the 52-33 Christmas Day drubbing at the Super Dome in 2020 have rejoiced at the announcement. Meanwhile, Jefferson, a Lousiana native, admitted he’s upset with the game moving overseas.

“I wanted to play in the city,” he wrote on an Instagram story post the day the International Series was announced on May 4. Jefferson caught six passes for 85 yards his rookie year at the Super Dome but has yet to touch the end zone as a professional.

The Vikings are 2-4 at the Super Dome since the infamous 2010 NFC title game that’s spawned the rivalry between the two franchises.

.#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson not thrilled about missing his homecoming for a trip to London in Week 4 vs the #Saints👀#NFL | #Skol pic.twitter.com/kKUQArdbjt — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) May 4, 2022

Vikings Undefeated Internationally

The Vikings’ trip to London will be the third time Minnesota has played there in the last 10 seasons. It will be the first time they’ll play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will host the game on Sunday, October 2 with an 8:30 a.m. CT kickoff. The Vikings are 6-0 all-time in international games.

The last time the Vikings visited London, Minnesota defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-16 back in 2017. Adam Thielen won over fans by borrowing a celebration from the soccer pitch.

The #Vikings Adam Thielen touchdown in London pic.twitter.com/Y6S4ihH2Em — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2017

“We are thrilled to once again represent the NFL on a global level and to have an opportunity to play in front of our international fans,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “With our previous London games in 2013 and 2017 and our successful 2021 bid to land the United Kingdom as an international home marketing area, we have seen tremendous international support. This is another chance to directly engage with Vikings fans across the world and bring exposure to Minnesota’s impressive business community and tourism industry.”

Here’s a breakdown of Minnesota’s international game history:

Year Location Opponent Result

1983*……………… London, England………….. St. Louis Cardinals………….. W 28-10

1988*……….. Gothenburg, Sweden……………….. Chicago Bears………….. W 28-21

1993*………………. Berlin, Germany……………………. Buffalo Bills……………. W 20-6

1994*…………………… Tokyo, Japan………….. Kansas City Chiefs……………. W 17-9

2013……………….. London, England………….. Pittsburgh Steelers………….. W 34-27

2017……………….. London, England…………… Cleveland Browns………….. W 33-16

*Exhibition games

Vikings 2022 Schedule Finalized Next Week

With Wednesday’s announcement making Week 4 against the Saints a neutral site, the Vikings have nine home games and seven road games on the 2022 schedule — an advantage over most teams in the NFL.

The Vikings will play the AFC East and NFC East in its interdivision matchups and have the 13th easiest strength of schedule this season.

The full schedule will be released on May 12, but here’s a breakdown of the matchups.

Home Games

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

New York Giants

New York Jets

Away Games

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Neutral Site

New Orleans Saints (Week 4 in London)