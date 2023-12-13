Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Addresses Lack of Chemistry With Mullens

Totaling nearly 5,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had played just one game without Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball.

Jefferson has credited Cousins for helping him post the most receiving yards (4,825) by any player in their first three seasons as their chemistry has made them one of the most productive tandems in the NFL.

But for the past two weeks, Jefferson has played with two different quarterbacks other than Cousins.

Last week, Jefferson secured an overthrown ball by Josh Dobbs and paid the price, taking a vicious hit from Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps that knocked him out of the game and to the hospital in an ambulance.

With Nick Mullens named the starter for Week 15, Jefferson, ailing from a chest injury, was asked about his level of comfort with Mullens under center compared to his connection with Cousins.

“Kirk is different. You know, no one can have the same amount of connection as Kirk, him being with us for four years. That connection is (grown) over time,” Jefferson said in a December 13 news conference. “Of course, Nick has been right behind him going over the plays in the back of the huddle, making sure that he’s dialed in with every single player.

“I’m always comfortable with whoever is out there on that field. I feel like we do a great job just teaching, learning from each other,” Jefferson added. “Being in that film room and going over the different plays and schemes, I think everyone is on page and has confidence in Nick to go out there and do what he needs to do.”

Justin Jefferson ‘Screaming’ in Ambulance Watching Vikings-Raiders

Recalling his trip to a Las Vegas-area hospital where he underwent X-rays to determine if he could travel home with the team, Jefferson said he watched the game from his phone in the ambulance and the emergency room.

“I was yelling. I was screaming,” Jefferson said, per KARE11. “The people that were really hurt, they probably were annoyed by me.”

While Jefferson’s return from a Week 5 hamstring injury was short-lived, he said getting back on the field was like “being a kid again,” admitting he felt devastated when he was knocked out of the game.

“I definitely broke down a little bit after they told me that I wasn’t going to be able to go back into the game,” Jefferson said. “This season has been tough for me, but God got me. I’m blessed to be in this situation, so I just got to keep going.”

Vikings QB Nick Mullens: It’s Not Cool To Start, It’s Cool To Play Well, So That’s The Goal

Approaching his first start since a meaningless 2022 season finale, Mullens isn’t clamoring over getting the chance to play meaningful football in December.

After taking over for Dobbs in the fourth quarter in Las Vegas, Mullens said the communication to the quarterback room going forward was transparent.

“It was pretty simple. (O’Connell) just told me I was starting. I was excited for the opportunity,” Mullens said in a December 13 news conference. “It’s not cool to start, it’s cool to start and play well and that’s the goal and that’s what we’re all working for.”

Approaching a Week 15 matchup against a deceptive Cincinnati Bengals defense that does many things similar to the Vikings, Mullens feels prepared for the challenge.

“It definitely serves as an advantage, just seeing all the different looks in camp,” Mullens said. “You got to be ready for whatever they throw at you, they’re playing really good right now. so we’re excited for the opportunity.”