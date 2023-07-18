Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Silences Packers Fan, Fires Back to Twitter Troll

Hours after learning a childhood dream had come true, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson had to fend off a rival fan’s antics on social media.

Jefferson, who was named to Madden NFL’s 99 Club, given to select players who receive the highest rating in the game, revealed that since he was 7 years old he would create his own custom player that was rated 99 overall.

“Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to,” Jefferson tweeted on July 17.

Shortly after, fan reactions flooded his feed, including a Green Bay Packers fan that tried to tarnish his recent achievement by bringing up an off night at Lambeau Field last season. In a 41-17 loss to the Packers that got out of hand early, Jefferson caught just one pass for 15 yards.

The Green Bay fan, responding to a tweet from Jefferson, wrote, “Post your stats from Week 17 in the 2022 NFL season.”

Jefferson did not hold back.

“Post yours flunky,” he replied.

Fans immediately came to Jefferson’s defense, mentioning his Week 1 performance against the Packers where he caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win.

Jefferson’s response is more evidence that even at this stage in his career, he still has the same chip on his shoulder that he entered the league with after being the fifth wide receiver taken in his draft class.

Madden NFL Sends Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gold Cleats

To commemorate Jefferson being the first player announced in Madden 24’s 99 club, Electronic Arts sent Jefferson a pair of all-gold cleats.

Several NFL peers of his gave their testimony of why he deserves to join the 99 Club in a viral video.

“Justin Jefferson is more than deserving and I think he’s one of the most explosive players in the league,” New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Jake Haener told Madden.

Jefferson, 24, is the youngest player to ever be named to the 99 Club. Here’s a list of the top 10 wide receivers in this year’s edition of the game.

Justin Jefferson Poised to Become Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback in NFL

Jefferson’s stake in the 99 Club is another reminder of the inarguable talent the Vikings have and hope to not squander.

The star wide receiver is eligible for a contract extension, which could be done before the start of the season. Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s a possibility Jefferson could become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

“Jefferson is considered by many around the league as the very best receiver in the NFL,” Fowler said. “So, we are talking, you know … Aaron Donald money, $31 million per year? We shall see.”

Their primary sticking point for Jefferson’s new deal is the duration. Jefferson is only 24 years old and could easily see another contract while still in his prime. However, Minnesota should push to lock Jefferson down long-term.

The situation at quarterback could be the reason for Jefferson’s camp to barter a short-term deal, considering the Vikings are no closer to knowing their future at quarterback after Kirk Cousins, whose contract expires next offseason.