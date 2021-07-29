Vikings Rookie QB Kellen Mond Fires Perfect TD Pass to Dark Horse WR [WATCH]

Minnesota Vikings rookie Kellen Mond is going to garner attention as the highest-drafted quarterback by the team since 2014.

The third-round pick out of Texas A&M delivered what fans are looking for on the first day of training camp. Mond heaved a 40-yard touchdown strike to fellow rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette during 7-on-7 drills to produce the biggest highlight of the first day of training camp.

Rookie defensive end Janarius Robinson did reach Mond and extended for the ball before pulling away in what would have likely been a strip sack in a real-game scenario. However, it is just training camp and Mond’s focus at the moment is making the right reads and delivering the ball to his receivers. His 4.62 40-yard dash speed is a tool he’ll likely use more in game scenarios.

Here’s another look at the throw, per Inside the Vikings’ Will Ragatz.

Kellen Mond dime for a 40-yard touchdown to Ihmir Smith-Marsette pic.twitter.com/tI6v3wG2lk — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) July 28, 2021

Mond’s Leadership on Display

Despite being one of the youngest players on the Vikings roster, Mond, 22, showed early signs of his veteran-like demeanor.

Mond bounced back from an interception earlier in practice where Luther Kirk picked off a ball he threw.

Luther Kirk picks off Kellen Mond down the field pic.twitter.com/BKJYPfwy01 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) July 28, 2021

Mond was one of the most experienced quarterbacks in his draft class, playing 47 games across his four years with the Aggies. He finished his college career as the third SEC quarterback, along with Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott, to compile over 9,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards.

Approaching his Pro Day, Mond mocked up his own script and wanted to show scouts, taking snaps from the shotgun and going under center. He told Heavy he chose to do that to display the leadership he carries every day.

“A lot of quarterbacks, they have their own quarterback guru, or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “I just wanted to show, No. 1, true leadership and my ability to have command and knowledge of the game.”

Smith-Marsette Competing as a Dual Threat

Smith-Marsette, on the receiving end of Mond’s 40-yard strike, showed his big-play ability by tracking the ball and securing it while outracing cornerback Tye Smith.

The fourth-round pick out of Iowa is competing not only for the third wide receiver role in the offense but also as a kick returner. He totaled 110 career catches for 1,615 yards and 14 scores in 44 career games with the Hawkeyes while also averaging 22.0 yards per kick return his senior year.

“I always view myself as a receiver first, that’s excellent at returning kicks. I can do punt return, too,” Smith-Marsette said, via Vikings.com . “I definitely see myself as a wide receiver first and then a return man after that, but I’m somebody that takes pride in the return game, too.”

He returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska in 2019 and has been adamant about making an impact any way he can during his rookie year.

“I feel as though I was the best player in the draft when it comes to returning the ball,” Smith-Marsette said. “That’s another strong suit of mine. I feel like I’m coming in there and I’m going to make an immediate impact in the return game and then work my way into the offense.”