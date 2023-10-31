$105 Million QB a Top Option to Replace Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

The clock is ticking for the Minnesota Vikings to save their season with Kirk Cousins expected to miss the remainder of the year with an Achilles injury.

All eyes are on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whose next move at quarterback could impact the team both this season and long-term. The Vikings (4-4) crawled out of a 0-3 start to the season and went 4-1 in October to return to .500 with the trade deadline looming on October 31 at 3 p.m. CT.

The other 52 players on the roster deserve a fighting chance at a competitive season, and if the new regime is serious about the competitive aspect of their “competitive rebuild” of the roster, it won’t leave its team without a viable solution at quarterback.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis identified several veteran starting-caliber quarterbacks who could be part of that solution, including Carolina Panthers veteran Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who is serving as a mentor to No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young this season, started in place of Young in a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and played well despite a porous Panthers offensive line.

“He faced off against the Seahawks in late September and completed 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions,” Lewis wrote. “Dalton, 36, is well versed in numerous systems, and Thomas Brown, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, comes from the McVay tree and worked with O’Connell in Los Angeles. Mobility is not Dalton’s strong suit, but if the Vikings see value in a quarterback who has started more than 150 NFL games, he would be a solid answer.”

Andy Dalton’s Career at a Glance

A 2011 second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton was the franchise’s quarterback for nine seasons. He made three Pro Bowl appearances in that span and posted winning seasons in each of his first five seasons.

Dalton garnered a lucrative six-year, $96 million extension that is the lion’s share of his $105. 3 million career earnings in the NFL. The Bengals moved on from Dalton after the 2019 season, landing Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Dalton closed his time in Cincinnati with a 70-61-2 record.

Since then, Dalton has played for the Chicago Bears (3-3 in six starts), Dallas Cowboys (4-5 in nine starts), New Orleans Saints (6-8 in 14 starts) and the Panthers (0-1 in one start).

In 2022, Dalton made 14 starts for the Saints, tallying a 6-8 record while completing a career-high 66.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for 2,817 yards passing, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Dalton has gone 13-17 as a starter since moving on from the Bengals, but he is one of the most experienced quarterbacks who are still active in the league and has shown competent quarterback play throughout his career.

Vikings Have All the Pieces for Andy Dalton

Plugging Dalton into the Vikings offense would give him arguably the best supporting cast in his career.

Justin Jefferson is poised to come back at some point this season while Jordan Addison has stepped up in his absence alongside K.J. Osborn. T.J. Hockenson is also among the top tight ends in the league and serves as a reliable safety valve.

The offensive line ranks among the league’s best in pass-blocking by several advanced metrics. The running game has continued to struggle, but Kevin O’Connell has made due and will be tested to make things work with whoever is under center.

Dalton could be a similar fit as Cousins in the offense given his experience and similar play style.