Cousins Indicates Willingness to Take Discount with Vikings, Won’t ‘Sell Himself’

Kirk Cousins is embracing the concept of his free agency, but he isn’t entering it hellbent on scratching out every lost dollar he can get.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback spoke to media members on Monday, January 8, one day after his team lost its regular season finale to the Detroit Lions to cap a disappointing 7-10 season. During his press conference, Cousins spoke candidly about his pending free agency and what is most important for him to gain from it.

“God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage of my career, the dollars are really not what it’s about,” Cousins said. “I think it ultimately is about winning football games — and so that will be the most important thing, winning football games.”

Cousins added that he believes he can accomplish that kind of winning in Minnesota.

“Usually, you win football games because there are some other factors that are really important to me that are going to have to be there,” Cousins said. “The factors work together, but I certainly believe we can do that here.”

Kirk Cousins Will Value Respect in Upcoming Round of Free Agency

Cousins has made $185 million over the past six years spread across three separate contracts with the Vikings, earning three Pro-Bowl berths during his his tenure in Minnesota. He has brought in nearly $232 million during his 12-year NFL career.

The QB earned $35 million of that total in 2023 after signing a one-year extension during the 2022 offseason, despite seeking a multiyear contract. Cousins sought a new deal ahead of this year as well, offering to play on a “discount” in exchange for a long-term agreement. Minnesota declined that offer, after which Cousins went on to play arguably the best football of his career through the first eight games.

Cousins led the NFL in pass completions (216), attempts (311) and touchdowns (18) at the time of his Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers on October 29. That injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season, which he finished with 2,331 yards and a 69.5% completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

Cousins intimated Monday that he had proven himself, and then some, since joining Minnesota and that he didn’t plan to “sell himself” to any suitor — be that suitor the Vikings or some other franchise.

“I’m not gonna try to sell myself, if you will,” Cousins explained. “I kind of like to let people make their own decisions, because I do think that the league needs quarterbacks. And if you’re trying to talk yourself out of a quarterback, I can’t help you much.”

Kirk Cousins Remains Best Fit for Vikings Among QBs Team Can Expect to Sign

Cousins has not just proven himself in general, he has proven himself a player who can achieve success under head coach Kevin O’Connell’s particular offensive scheme.

Cousins has the kind of arm strength and accuracy (career 66.9% completion percentage) to push the ball downfield and take advantage of the Vikings’ superior group of pass-catchers, which includes All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, first-round rookie wideout Jordan Addison and Pro-Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson.

None of the Vikings’ three other starters this season showed an ability to press the ball and protect it simultaneously, which puts Minnesota in a precarious position heading into 2024. The Vikings will select No. 11 in the upcoming NFL draft, though it is unlikely the team can procure one of the top three or four QB prospects without trading away significant assets to move up.

As such, Cousins is the best option, even coming off of a serious injury and entering his age-36 season. If the QB is willing to play for less than the nearly $40 million annually Spotrac projects a team will offer him on the open market, the Vikings are primed to jump at that chance.