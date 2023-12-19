Vikings’ $13 Million Star Lacks Desire to Return, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings‘ bet on edge rusher Marcus Davenport, their prized free agency signing in March, is looking like a serious bust.

Securing Davenport to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million, the Vikings hoped to pair the former New Orleans Saints first-round pick with Danielle Hunter to form one of the league’s most daunting pass-rush tandems.

But after playing just two full games in the first six weeks due to a right ankle sprain, Davenport underwent surgery on his left ankle and has been on injured reserve ever since.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on Tuesday, December 19, that the injury doesn’t appear to be in question anymore. Davenport has been out of the walking boot for almost two weeks and the Vikings have “thought he’d be back by now.”

The bigger question is Davenport’s “desire” to be back on the field, according to Wolfson.

“Marcus Davenport, there has been optimism in the building going back weeks that he will be back,” Wolfson said on the SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast. “He does have incentive to play. He gets paid these bonuses if he’s active, but there still is some desire questions there. … Ultimately it’s the player. The player has to want it. There are questions about the player’s want there.”

Vikings Shouldn’t Have Overlooked Marcus Davenport’s History

The 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Davenport has all the talent to warrant a lucrative contract for his position. Entering the 2023 season, Davenport’s 81.2 pass-rushing grade since the 2020 season ranked 22nd among the 104 edge defenders who’ve logged at least 500 pass-rushing snaps over that stretch, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). His 15.1% pressure rate ranked 11th.

However, his ability to stay on the field was in constant question in New Orleans.

Davenport has never surpassed 600 defensive snaps in a single season due to injury, but he’s also had his motivation to play through mild injury put into question throughout his career. He’s played just 118 snaps this season and has exited two of the four games he’s been active with injury.

For a player of Davenport’s caliber, it would have been difficult to sign him to a contract without a certain level of guarantees. However, Minnesota did not leave much on the bone for him to earn in incentives either.

According to the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, Davenport received an $8.5 million signing bonus spread across this season and four additional void years of his contract. He also received a fully guaranteed $1.5 million base salary and a $1 million workout bonus. In total, Davenport saw $10 million of his contract guaranteed with the upside that could earn $2 million in per-game roster bonuses — roughly $118,000 per game.

With respect to Davenport, playing through injury for only a maximum of 15% of his earnings left is not a wise move for his health and career, especially if there is a risk of re-injury.

However, his willingness to play at any level below 100% health appears to have backfired for the Vikings.

Vikings Edge Rushers Room Will Look Different in 2024

Davenport’s future in Minnesota looks uncertain given his lack of contribution this season — and he’s not the only edge rusher whose future is in question.

Starters D.J. Wonnum and Hunter are also playing on expiring contracts and have put together stellar seasons that should garner interest in free agency. Hunter is second in the NFL with 15.5 sacks and leads the league with 21 tackles for loss through 14 games. Meanwhile, Wonnum is enjoying a career year with 8.0 sacks on the season, ranking 25th among all defenders.

Minnesota will likely re-sign one of the Vikings’ starting duo depending on their cap flexibility. Wonnum presents an affordable edge rusher they could pair with another free agency bet, while Hunter is a surefire Pro Bowler who could push a hard bargain as the NFL’s sack leader with three weeks remaining.

Over The Cap appraised Hunter’s value for the 2023 season at over $24 million a season, while Wonnum has played at an $11 million a year level.

Patrick Jones II still has one more year left on his rookie contract and has carved out a rotational role with 457 snaps on the season. Undrafted rookie Andre Carter II is the next man up with 38 defensive snaps on the year.

Minnesota will likely have to hit free agency or draft an edge rusher high to fill some depth in free agency.