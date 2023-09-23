Vikings’ Marcus Davenport, Out vs. Chargers, Called Out for Careless Interview

Marcus Davenport was the Minnesota Vikings‘ prized signing in free agency, securing a one-year, $13 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed.

His impact on the team’s overhaul of its defense has been highly anticipated. However, he’s rarely been on the field.

Davenport, ailing from an ankle injury, was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a must-win game for the pair of 0-2 teams. He’s played just four snaps this season, briefly making an appearance in Week 2’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

His absence has led to some scrutiny the past few weeks, and a recent interview Davenport gave before he was ruled out has heightened the frustration surrounding the former New Orleans Saints edge rusher.

The Daily Norseman’s Tyler Ireland took issue with Davenport showing a lack of urgency for the game this week in a locker room interview just hours before he was ruled out of Sunday’s game.

“It appears that everyone in the organization from the front office, to the coaching staff, along with the players are extremely motivated to do everything in their power to make an impact and help this team remain competitive in the NFC North… Except for Marcus Davenport, who gave a lackadaisical locker room interview and didn’t show the same level of urgency or professionalism as the rest of the team,” Ireland wrote.

“This isn’t like New Orleans, where Marcus was on a rookie contract learning from and playing alongside an established veteran in Cameron Jordan. Davenport is 27 years old and is entering his 6th year in the league. He is a veteran making an eight-figure salary, yet he still acts like a rookie. That’s the problem.”

Vikings Fans Frustrated Over Marcus Davenport’s Attitude

The issue Ireland and many fans seem to be frustrated over was Davenport’s sigh five seconds into the interview.

Asked about his injury by KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Davenport said he was caught off guard by the question, which has been the only question fans have had of him for the past three weeks.

“What the hell was that at 0:05,” one fan commented. “Dude playing games when he’s been injured to start the season. Sorry not a good look.”

Wolfson provided some context: “I asked him two getting to know Risner questions before this video. So maybe me turning a corner on his ankle threw him for a loop. Just not sure how he wouldn’t have expected a question about his ankle.”

Wolfson’s context didn’t quell the frustration in the comments, with many fans calling out Davenport for carelessness.

“Really seems like a dude who doesn’t care,” one fan wrote.

“He gets on my nerves, why is he acting like it’s some huge mystery that’s otta be kept a secret,” another fan replied. “Asked a very simple question, is it better than 7-10 days ago? Yes or no but instead decides to try and shroud it in mystery.”

“He doesn’t sound like he cares at all. Sad,” one fan commented.

History Says Vikings Must Win Week 3 vs. Chargers

The numbers are already not favoring the Vikings’ playoff prospects, carrying an 0-2 record into Week 3.

However, a third loss could virtually write off any chances of a playoff appearance. Since 1979, only six teams have made the postseason after an 0-3 start to the season.

Only seven teams the seventh team in 63 seasons of Vikings football have started a season 0-3.

Of those six teams to start 0-3, none have finished with a winning record. Mike Zimmer’s 2020 team came closest at 7-9. The other teams; 1962 (2-11-1), Bud Grant’s first team in 1967 (3-8-3), 2002 (6-10), 2011 (3-13) and 2013 (5-10-1).