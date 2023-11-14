Vikings’ $13 Million Starter Undergoes Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Marcus Davenport is eligible to return from injured reserve this week but remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

On Monday, November 14, Head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed that Davenport underwent surgery to repair a left high ankle sprain he suffered in an October 15 victory over the Chicago Bears. Davenport has been on the injured reserve list for the past four weeks, and at some point, underwent an operation to repair his ankle.

The Vikings expect Davenport to return, but O’Connell said he is unsure when.

“Sometimes it’s a rest and recover, and sometimes it’s a procedure,” O’Connell said, per the Star Tribune. “He will more than likely be available at some point. I don’t know when that will be. I don’t want to speculate on that.”

Davenport was the Vikings’ biggest free agency signing in the offseason, signing the former New Orleans Saints first-round pick to a one-year, $13 million contract. Davenport has played in just four games, recording two sacks, this season.

Jordan Hicks Likely to Join Marcus Davenport on Vikings IR

The Vikings defense took another hit in Week 11 with starting inside linebacker Jordan Hicks suffering a right leg injury that required surgery.

Hicks left the game in the first quarter after colliding with teammate Cam Bynum. He returned to the field before ultimately leaving in the third quarter with what was first reported as a shin contusion, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Hicks’ leg swelled significantly, prompting the team to transport him to a nearby hospital. Doctors recommended an immediate procedure, diagnosing the injury as compartment syndrome, a condition where swelling and pressure in a bruised area could lead to permanent muscle damage.

O’Connell ruled Hicks out for this week’s primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos. News broke that the Vikings plan to sign Anthony Barr hours after an update on Hicks, signaling he’s likely headed toward a long-term recovery and potential stint on the injured reserve list.

Fourth-year linebacker Troy Dye came in to relieve Hicks last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and is likely to start this week while Barr learns the defense.

Marcus Davenport Signing Looks Bleak for Vikings

The Vikings made a bet on Davenport bucking an injury history and having a productive season on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Davenport has never surpassed 600 defensive snaps in a single season and appears unlikely to do so with the Vikings. He’s played 118 snaps so far with only six games left in the season.

Minnesota’s defense has soared in recent weeks with Danielle Hunter having a career year and D.J. Wonnum plugging in during Davenport’s absence.

Davenport’s return could give an extra boost to the defense coming down to the final months of the regular season, but he has not been a steady contributor amid the team’s five-game winning streak.

The Vikings rolled the dice with Davenport, but his inability to stay on the field is far from encouraging when considering him to be re-signed in the offseason.