Vikings Expected to Part Ways With 1st-Rounder After $13 Million Bust

The Minnesota Vikings made a bet last offseason on the health of Marcus Davenport, signing the former New Orleans Saints first-round pick to their largest single-year contract worth $13 million.

That deal already looked bad after a pair of ankle injuries resulted in Davenport playing just two full games this season — but the details of his contract signal the deal was a blunder by the Vikings.

On The Star Tribune’s “Access Vikings” podcast, beat reporters Andrew Krammer and Ben Goessling revealed that while Davenport had $2 million in per-game roster bonuses to earn, the 28-year-old edge rusher has collected those game checks despite being on injured reserve.

The only exception for Davenport receiving those roster bonuses was if he was out with an injury to a shoulder that he had operated on twice in 2022, according to Krammer.

“The Vikings knew very well his injury history,” Krammer said. “They knew what they were getting into and they still decided to give him that contract.

The optics do not look good for the signing with Davenport playing just 118 snaps this season. Goessling and Krammer doubt that Davenport will be re-signed in the offseason.

“He’s getting paid the same even on injured reserve,” Goessling said. “I’d be surprised if that relationship continues beyond the rest of this year.”

Vikings’ Backs Were Against the Wall Before Signing Marcus Davenport

While the Davenport signing proved to be a bust, the Vikings were under pressure to bring someone into the edge rusher room.

Za’Darius Smith had requested to be released because he wanted a new contract. Meanwhile, Danielle Hunter wasn’t guaranteed to stay with the team as trade rumors bled into training camp.

Davenport was deemed the top free-agent edge rusher on the market, but his injury history preceded him, having surpassed 500 defensive snaps just once in his five previous seasons.

It was a desperate move that blew up in their face, but it could have been worse if the team had not reached an agreement on a restructure with Hunter.

On the other hand, the Vikings could have used those funds sunk into Davenport to sign Hunter long-term. He’s since put together a career year and could drive a market for a contract worth up to $25 million a year — putting the Vikings in a similar predicament in the offseason.

Vikings Face the Threat of Losing Elite Edge Rushers Again

The Davenport deal is a cautionary tale that the Vikings could repeat this offseason.

The team has rarely invested first-round draft capital at edge rusher, but with D.J. Wonnum, Hunter and Davenport all on expiring contracts, the Vikings must restock the edge rusher room.

That will be difficult in the draft. The Vikings only have two picks in the first three rounds of the draft. They are still searching for their quarterback of the future who will likely be in the first round, but a second-round pick could be a favorable investment at edge rusher.

The other option is to go down Davenport road again: signing a veteran edge rusher in free agency.

Chase Young would fit a similar mold as a former first-round pick with some injury concerns. He’s shined with the San Francisco 49ers after being traded by the Washington Commanders in November, but he shouldn’t command an exorbitant contract.

Over The Cap has appraised Young’s 2023 performance to be worth a $15.28 million a year contract.