3-Time Pro Bowl Edge Named Bargain Free Agent Fit for Vikings

The NFL season is approaching its stretch run, and playoff contenders like the Minnesota Vikings may be considering late-season additions who can help push them over the top.

While the free agent market is minimal 12 weeks into the 2023 campaign, a handful of players who can offer meaningful contributions remain unsigned. Among them is edge-rusher Melvin Ingram who can provide depth at a premium position.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report pitched Ingram as a top bargain signing for Minnesota on Saturday, November 25.