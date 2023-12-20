Vikings’ Rising Star, Captain Calls Out Teammates: ‘We Haven’t Done That’

The Minnesota Vikings have boasted one of the league’s most ferocious defenses, particularly against the run, where they rank fifth in yards allowed. They rank 17th versus the pass.

Some of that is baked in due to their aggressive style under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The defense still ranks seventh in scoring.

They hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown in two straight games or a rushing touchdown in four straight before allowing two passing scores and one rushing in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.

The game left an impression on breakout safety Josh Metellus, who is calling for more from his defensive cohorts.

“Past however many games, defense had a chance to execute with the game on the line, and we haven’t done that,” Metellus said via the team on December 19. “So these next three weeks are all about executing when the team needs us most. That’s when it’s winning time.”

They sacked Bengals quarterback Jake Browning four times. But they could only intercept one of his passes, allowing the former Viking to complete 69% of his passes for 324 yards and a pair of scores.

Browning was 13-for-19 for 184 yards and those two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Week 15.

It’s a trend that goes back even further, though.

Minnesota had a lead going into the fourth quarter against the Bengals in Week 15. But they also had a chance to keep the Chicago Bears’ eventual game-winning field goal off the board in Week 12. Chicago won 12-3. It was a similar story versus the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

“Just got to execute better when the game’s on the line. Our best ball,” Metellus said. “We haven’t let up a touchdown in however many [games]. But it mattered on Saturday in the fourth quarter. So I would say for us, it’s just executing and playing our best ball in those moments where the team needs us.”

Metellus is in his fourth NFL season and is one of eight team captains voted on by his teammates. His sentiments surely carry weight within the locker room.

But that is largely because of how important he is to the unit.

Josh Metellus Adds ‘Unusual Element’ to Vikings’ Attack

“[An] unusual element of the scheme is how the Vikings deploy their personnel. … Unlike most other teams, the fifth defensive back is usually a safety,” wrote Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus on December 14.

“Josh Metellus, Camryn Bynum and Harrison Smith have each played 791 snaps or more this season, whereas the team’s third cornerback has only 338. Each of those safeties is capable of lining up anywhere they need them to — deep off the line, in the box or covering the slot — and will move both snap to snap and within the play as the coverage rotates.”

Metellus has now played 861 snaps, the fourth-most on the team behind Bynum (918), Smith (913), and Byron Murphy (906), per Pro Football Focus.

Each of Bynum, Murphy, and Smith are in the top 40 in the NFL in snaps this season.

Injuries have played a part in that. But so has the effectiveness of players like Metellus. A Pro Bowl candidate, Metellus has logged just 44 of his 861 defensive snaps at his traditional free safety spot. 332 of his snaps have come at slot cornerback.

And the Vikings are set to get even deeper, if not better. They are getting another key piece of the defense back from injury.

Josh Metellus: Jordan Hicks ‘Leads Our Defense’

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that starting middle linebacker and one of Mettellus’ fellow captains Jordan Hicks is returning to practice. The Vikings opened his 21-day window for activation from injured reserve. Hicks suffered a leg injury that threatened his season and the limb itself.

Metellus is certainly happy to have Hicks on track to return this season.

“It brings a lot. He’s a captain for a reason,” Metellus said. “There’s a reason he leads our defense. And it just brings a calming presence out there that you know you just have a guy out there that’s a game-changer, who’s going to make a play. Puts us in the right calls, puts us in the right positions. He means a lot to us.”