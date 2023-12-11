Vikings QB Nick Mullens Opens Up After Replacing Josh Dobbs in Week 14

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell made a quarterback change during his team’s 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

Starter Josh Dobbs struggled for the second consecutive contest.

Dobbs completed 10 of his 23 passes for 63 yards, and he absorbed a season-high five sacks on the day. O’Connell turned to Nick Mullens, who only returned from a back injury in mid-November, leaving the Vikings to trade for Dobbs at the deadline.

“It was a collective effort,” Mullens said via the team after the win. “You, obviously, never know when your name’s going to be called. But you just prepare, work as hard as you can, and just trust that there’s a plan out there for you. So I did that, stepped in. The guys did an incredible job.”

Backs against the wall on the road. And we persevered. pic.twitter.com/SG2Wdss3yz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 11, 2023

O’Connell was non-committal on what his plans were at quarterback going forward. But Mullens was Kirk Cousins’ backup from training camp through his injury in October.

The Vikings had 121 total net yards of offense with Dobbs passing for 63 yards.

In addition to numerous injuries and inconsistent play from others outside of Dobbs, the Vikings missed an opportunity to put points on the board when kicker Greg Joseph missed a 49-yard try in the second quarter.

Offense Struggled Before Nick Mullens Replaced Josh Dobbs

“I mean they had a tough day, just a game like that where it’s up and down,” Mullens said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Just grinding it out as an offensive line and the skill group, and so I just told them, ‘I know it’s been a hard today. But just need your best.’ And I thought, collectively, we were able to do that.”

The Vikings punted on nine of their 11 offensive drives.

They put themselves among exclusive company with the low-scoring victory, as noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders–#Vikings game ending 3-0 was not unprecedented, but it was close:

— It was the NFL's 2nd 3-0 final score in the last 30 seasons (PIT-MIA In 2007).

–It was the 3rd 3-0 final score in the last 40 years, the 7th in the Super Bowl era and the eighth since 1950. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2023

“It was only a field goal. But sometimes that’s all it takes,” Mullens said. “Obviously, the defense was doing that the entire game. So when you can match those up, doesn’t matter what it looks like. A win is a win.”

Mullens was sure to credit the Raiders’ defense for their efforts too. He spent four months with the Raiders in 2022 before, like Dobbs, the Vikings acquired him in a trade in August of that year.

“Sometimes that’s just the way the game goes,” Mullens said. “I thought their defense did a really good job. The d-coordinator [Patrick Graham] over there has done a great job, even going back to my time in Vegas. I felt like it’s pretty hard to know what you’re getting, and they have great players. [Marcus] Epps is a great player, they got guys on the outside, and then, obviously, Max Crosby. So um they’re a force. I mean they’re really good.”

Epps was on the delivering end of the blow that sent star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the hospital, a measure O’Connell said was precautionary. Mullens was not sacked on the day, albeit in just 13 dropbacks.

“We’ve just been able to trust our teammates and make it happen when we needed it,” Mullens said.

Nick Mullens Praises Vikings’ Teammates

A veteran of five NFL teams, three of whom he’s suited up for in a game during the regular season, Mullens got off to a strong start, finding tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 26-yard gain, and was full of praise for the other offensive players.

“If you’re going to go in, you might as well go in,” Mullens said of the play. “It was fun. … Our group is so good. T.J., the time that we spent together. And the receivers, the line, running backs. Hand the ball off to C.J. Ham, carried out my fake. I see 3-0 [Ham’s jersey number], I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s C.J. Let’s go!’ So it’s awesome. We have a great group.”

Mullens cited wide receiver Brandon Powell for stepping up, that he was “honored” to be Jefferson’s teammate, and said he was looking forward to speaking with Cousins, whom he called a “great resource”.

Now, he awaits O’Connell’s decision.

“You never know what the NFL is going to give you, and so you just got to deal with the cards you’re dealt,” Mullens said about how his season has unfolded. “You just stay the course, and then you just cheer on your teammates as much as you can um during that time, and then just trust that your time’s going to come.”