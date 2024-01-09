Vikings Sign $5 Million Veteran RB Ahead of 2024 Season

The Minnesota Vikings running game could use some improvements in 2024, but for now, they’re opting for continuity in the running back room by bringing back veteran Myles Gaskin.

Gaskin signed a reserve/futures contract with the Vikings on January 9, joining 10 other Vikings players who signed similar contracts.

The #Vikings have signed RB Myles Gaskin to a reserve/future free agent contract. pic.twitter.com/iLUzHQuGcF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 9, 2024

Players who have signed reserve/future contracts are restricted from negotiating with other teams, helping NFL teams secure the bottom half of their 90-man roster come spring OTAs and minicamps.

Gaskin appeared in two games for the Vikings, exclusively on special teams and as an emergency backup running back. He finished the season finished the year on the practice squad. A former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, Gaskin also played a game for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

He has made 17 starts in his career, tallying 361 career carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 101 receptions for 701 yards and six touchdowns receiving. He’s earned $5.1 million in five seasons in the league.

The Vikings have retained 11 members of their 2023 practice squad after the team finished their season 7-10 following a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a list of all players currently on reserve/future contracts with the Vikings:

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Trishton Jackson

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Thayer Thomas

RB DeWayne McBride

CB Joejuan Williams

CB Jaylin Williams

LB Abraham Beauplan

T Cory Cronk

G Henry Byrd

G Tyrese Robinson

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Makes History for the Wrong Reasons

After Dalvin Cook declined to take a pay cut last offseason, the Vikings signaled the end of the Cook era in Minnesota by signing Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $6.3 million deal that is nearly fully guaranteed.

It was a clear sign that Mattison would be the No. 1 running back in Minnesota, but he struggled for the majority of the season. Once a reliable between-the-tackles runner who would often fall ahead for extra yardage, Mattison wasn’t the same this season.

He broke the fewest tackles (5) in his career last season despite seeing a career-high 180 carries. His 36 carries per broken tackle was the seventh-lowest rate in the NFL. He is also only the second running back since 2003 to have 180 rushing attempts and not a single rushing touchdown.

Here's another stat: Alexander Mattison is the 13th player in the Super Bowl era — and just the second since 2003 — to have 180 rushing attempts in a season without a single rushing touchdown. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 7, 2024

Vikings’ Loyalty to Alexander Mattison Will Be Put to the Test Next Season

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has proven loyal to a fault at times.

He stood by Mattison for much of the season even though the eye test was enough to tell you Ty Chandler deserved more opportunities. O’Connell also showed a lack of confidence in the running game, often abandoning.

Chandler’s shortcomings, mainly pass protection, improved throughout the season, leading him to claim a larger body of work late in the season.

In the Vikings’ final two games, Chandler out-snapped Mattison 69 to 44.

The running back position will be interesting to monitor in the 2024 offseason and the Vikings should look to make improvements.

Whether that means Mattison takes a back seat to Chandler or another back remains to be seen.