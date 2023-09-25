Vikings Urged to Anchor Defense with 5-Time All-Pro Tackle

The Minnesota Vikings were in talks to sign Ndamukong Suh last season and could be interested again, as the defensive tackle is back on the free-agent market.

After holding fast for several weeks due to salary demands, Suh ended up joining the Philadelphia Eagles in November 2022 and adding to that franchise’s run to the Super Bowl. The five-time All-Pro wanted $9 million from Minnesota for his services last year — a price the team was unwilling to pay at the time. However, after an 0-3 start that has included two gut-wrenching defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Vikings may be more open to Suh’s financial demands.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff put together a list of necessities and suggestions for all 32 teams on Monday, September 25, urging the Vikings to add Suh as a top priority.

Throughout the first two weeks of the campaign, the Vikings have five total sacks. Four have been from edge-rusher Danielle Hunter, while defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. have accounted for half a sack each. Clearly, they could use someone else who can put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Suh, 36, is well past his prime but he can still be an effective pass-rusher with six sacks in both 2020 and 2021. While he only had one quarterback takedown in eight regular-season games last year, the veteran was serving in a rotational role among Philadelphia’s talented defensive line. He would instantly be Minnesota’s top interior pass-rusher.