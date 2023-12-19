Vikings Take 1st Step Toward Key Decision on Defensive Team Captain

The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for the return of starting linebacker and defensive captain Jordan Hicks.

“We will be opening Jordan Hicks’ window to practice starting tomorrow. And I’ll keep you guys posted as far as his availability for Sunday,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said via the team on December 18. “But I know Jordan’s very excited to get back on the field with our guys and couldn’t be more excited to have him have the opportunity to do that.”

Hicks initially suffered a shin contusion during the Vikings’ Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The swelling in his leg increased to the point that Hicks was hospitalized with compartment syndrome.

“Compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels,” according to OrthoInfo. “This pressure can decrease blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.”

“I was in excruciating pain,” Hicks said via the team on December 7. “I was full-drenched [with] sweat. I’m twisting and turning. Trying to get comfortable, couldn’t get comfortable, ended up in the fetal position laying there just trying to focus on breathing because it was so bad.”

Hicks went on injured reserve on November 14 following surgery on November 12.

"Jordan brings a lot to the table, to this team, this defense." – Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores on LB Jordan Hicks taking on leadership for the defense. pic.twitter.com/oGgVjV421W — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 21, 2023

O’Connell appreciated the 31-year-old efforts to get healthy.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work with [Vice President, Player Health and Performance Tyler Williams] and [Head Athletic Trainer Uriah Myrie] and our trainers and to get back to this point,” O’Connell said. “And I know all of our guys are looking forward to that.”

Despite not playing in three games during his absence, Hicks still ranks third on the team in total tackles. He leads the linebacker position in the same category. The Vikings have 21 days to decide whether or not to activate him from injured reserve.

In the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract, Hicks can put more good things on film before hitting free agency this coming offseason.

Jordan Hicks, Ivan Pace Give Vikings DC Brian Flores Options

Hicks is one of eight team captains and a proven veteran. But rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has capably replaced him during his absence.

Pace even earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 14.

“IP running the show as the green dot, his ability to just continue to improve,” O’Connell said via the team on December 11. “Undrafted free agent rookie that we’re really lucky to have and, quite honestly, don’t know where we would be without him.”

How Vikings deploy the two will be interesting. Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores utilizes hybrid units that often feature an additional safety in place of a second linebacker.

But O’Connell suggested there could be more sets that feature the two together.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to,” O’Connell said. “Getting him back in there next to IP, with what IP’s done as well, could be a real boost to an already strong group on our team right now.”

Vikings Get Encouraging Update on Jonathan Bullard

Hicks wasn’t the only key defender to get a positive update. Fellow starter and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is also on the mend with an ankle injury.

“Jonathan Bullard, kind of talking after the game about his ankle injury, he is day-to-day and should be able to get some work in and progress to hopefully having him available on Sunday,” O’Connell said.

Bullard has started 11 games this season. He has logged the second-highest percentage of snaps among the down linemen, per Pro Football Reference.

He has yet to miss a game this season.