Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Gets Honest About Justin Jefferson’s ‘Volume of Snaps’

The Minnesota Vikings will have All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson in uniform for the first time since Week 5. Despite such a long layoff, the plan is to get Jefferson on the field as much as possible, within reason of course.

“I don’t see any restrictions as far as his ability to go out there and function and play,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said via the team on December 8. “He feels great. Had a great week of preparation. We’ll take a look at … the volume of snaps. I mean, this is a guy that, since I’ve been here, has been pretty hard to keep off the field.”

At the same time, O’Connell noted that it was Jefferson’s “first game back”.

He was averaging 135.8 yards on 8.3 receptions per game with three receiving touchdowns over the first four weeks of the season.

“I feel pretty good,” Jefferson said after practice on December 7. “I’m excited to be back on the field, to be playing with this team, and to finally just be active on that field. So I’m excited about that and excited to see what we can do on that field.”

The Vikings rattled off five straight wins after Jefferson went down. And rookie Jordan Addison took advantage, scoring five times in the first four games of Jefferson’s absence before cooling off with no trips to the end zone since then. Not having Kirk Cousins under center certainly played a part in that.

But Jefferson’s return is no doubt welcome amid the Vikings’ two-game skid.

T.J. Hockenson: Justin Jefferson is ‘One of a Kind’

“JJ’s obviously one of a kind,” tight end T.J. Hockenson said via KIWA Radio on December 8. “He’s a great player and we’re just excited to have him back on the field. They’re gonna throw some stuff at us we probably haven’t seen on tape just because JJ’s out there.”

Jefferson’s return could be a boon for the Vikings in multiple ways.

“Not only will Jefferson help out Dobbs (for obvious reasons), it will allow other players to move down a notch in the pecking order, easing the matchups for rookie receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson and making this attack that much more dangerous,” wrote Nate Tice of Fox Sports on December 7. “Jefferson’s return will also help out the run game!”

Tice went on to explain how opposing defenses use “cloud coverage” – Cover 2 to that side – to take away receivers of Jefferson’s ilk.

He also noted that the Vikings do a good job of using motion to free Jefferson up anyway. Tice notes this can put cloud coverage at a disadvantage, overhelping toward the wrong side of the new play.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has been great tonight. Here, he’s sent into motion where he gets a mismatch on some mis-communication by the Eagles defense. Makes a nice grab. Jefferson has nine catches for 129 yards. pic.twitter.com/6sc4FAQBbH — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 15, 2023

“That’s a good thing for us,” Hockenson said.

Justin Jefferson Hypes Josh Dobbs’ Running Ability

Jefferson is just getting familiar with Josh Dobbs on the field. But he already thinks the quarterback adds a different dimension to the offense.

“It’s an extra thing the defense has to be aware of,” Jefferson said, per Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports on December 7. “Not only do you have to worry about our receivers and tight ends and backs, but you also have to worry about a quarterback that’s running and able to be mobile. It’s a lot of weapons on the field.”

Josh Dobbs with a nice run to set up the Vikings' touchdown 👏 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/oT4rzDkDc6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

Jefferson, for the first time in more than one month, is one of those weapons.