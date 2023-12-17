Vikings Urged to Keep Impressive Youngster in Place Over Injured Starter

The Minnesota Vikings lost their Week 15 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. But they went down swinging and got a banner day from second-year running back Ty Chandler, who was filling in for injured starter Alexander Mattison.

Chandler certainly looked the part and, perhaps, as though he should get the lion’s share of the carries even if Mattison –who missed the game with an ankle injury — can suit up next week.

A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Chandler rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

The effort came against a Bengals defense that entered the week ranked 25th against the run this season. They also lost defensive tackle DJ Reader early in the contest. Chandler also pointed to the offensive line which got starting right guard Ed Ingram back this week.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill was out still.

But Chandler is still became Minnesota’s first 100-yard rusher since Dalvin Cook tallied 119 yards on 14 carries against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 last season.

Cook moved on to the New York Jets in free agency after being granted his release.

Cook’s replacement, Mattison’s season-high mark is 95 yards on 17 carries in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Mattison has averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his last three outings. Chandler was at 5.7 yards per carry in Week 15. The latter also added 25 yards on the three receptions. That does not distinguish him from Mattison, who is also a receiving threat out of the backfield.

But it does show that Chandler can stay on the field in obvious passing situations.

With all that the Vikings have overcome this season, particularly at quarterback, Chandler could be a late-season spark that allows them to ride the ground game to the postseason.

Vikings Called Out After Not Giving Ball to Ty Chandler

The Vikings needed to gain one yard in overtime to keep their drive alive and potentially win the game.

Instead of handing the ball off to Chandler amid his stellar performance in his first start, head coach Kevin O’Connell had the offense attempt a “tush push,” the controversial play made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether it was because of design or execution, Nick Mullens came up short.

MULLENS DIDN’T GET IT!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yXmirBSkmq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 16, 2023

The Bengals took over possession and marched 47 yards in six plays, close enough for Evan McPherson to kick the game-winning field goal and fans questioned the call.

Vikings’ Postseason Chances Take Significant Hit

This game was significant from a historical standpoint. Had Mullens been able to lead the team to victory, the Vikings would have been the first team in NFL history to get a win from four different starting quarterbacks within seven weeks in a single season.

But the players and coaches on the sideline are certainly more worried about the impact this loss had on their chances at making the postseason.

Minnesota entered the week with a 63.2% chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN’s Football Power Index. ESPN’s Kevin Siefert wrote on December 14 that their chances would have risen to 78.5% with a win. Instead, their chances fell to 51.5% with the loss.

They will try to bounce back at home against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, the first of two matchups against the division rival with playoff implications on the line to end the season.