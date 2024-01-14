Vikings Could Have Chance to Trade for $94 Million Danielle Hunter Replacement

This offseason is going to be critical for the Minnesota Vikings in a bevy of ways, most notably at quarterback with Kirk Cousins hitting free agency. But they will also have to address a defense that stands to lose its top three pass rushers.

All three of Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter, and DJ Wonnum are all free agents, with the 29-year-old Hunter’s departure looming the largest following a 15.5-sack campaign.

This is where Las Vegas Raiders star EDGE Maxx Crosby could potentially enter the picture.

“The Las Vegas Raiders … continue to weigh a potential pursuit of [Jim] Harbaugh,” wrote Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on January 13.

“However, sources say there remains support among many in the extended Raiders family for interim coach Antonio Pierce — including in the locker room, with All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby expressing he will explore a trade request if Pierce isn’t retained, according to sources.”

Maxx is really HIM 🦅#MINvsLV | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/u3PlpgxyQr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 10, 2023

Pierce interviewed with the Tennessee Titans on January 13, per Pelissero. But he remains in play for Vegas.

Proposed Vikings Trade Lands Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Faced with the prospect of losing Pierce to another team this offseason as he and the Raiders weigh their respective options, Crosby alluded to the possibility he could request a trade.

“I’m going have to consider everything. Honestly, nothing’s off the table,” Crosby said on “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” on January 14. “I made it loud and clear that I want to be a Raider for life. I want to be here, I want to win here, I want to retire here. But if you go and start from scratch again, I got to consider everything. I mean everything.

“I want to be a Raider, for sure. But if we go in a different direction, then there’s nothing that’s off the table.”

This hypothetical trade would see the Vikings cash in on that possibility.

Vikings get:

– Maxx Crosby

– 2025 sixth-round pick

Raiders get:

– 2024 first-round pick

– 2024 third-round pick

– 2025 first-round pick

– 2025 fourth-round pick

Crosby, 26, is coming off a 14.5-sack season, his second straight double-digit sack campaign.

The Vikings should do everything they can to avoid including the second first-round pick if they pursued Crosby like in this hypothetical trade scenario. It would be hard to fault them if they did, though, especially if they plan on bringing Cousins back.

Vikings Could Cash in on Kirk Cousins’ Last Ride

Cousins, 35, could free up cap roughly $10 million in space for the Vikings this offseason by signing a contract extension, per Alex Lewis of The Athletic on January 12.

He is already on the books for $28 million next season ghost years on his previous contract.

That would help Minnesota absorb Crosby’s $24.5 million cap hit next season in the third year of a four-year, $94 million contract. With Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw’s respective contract extensions also looming large this offseason, the Vikings would almost certainly be trying to thread the needle.

A move like this could cost them valued veterans, namely Harrison Smith whose cap hit is $19.2 million next season. The Vikings can cut him and save $12.3 million. They can cut defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and save $6.5 million.

Both players are still valuable. But they would be even more so on more manageable salaries.

Bringing Cousins back would be a clear indication the Vikings are trying to win now. That could make an all-in move such as this more palatable.