Vikings Eyeing $98 Million All-Pro Ahead of Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings are looking at all options that could give the team a boost entering the final stretch of the regular season — and that includes acquiring All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported on Thursday, November 23, that the Vikings are among a trio of NFC playoff contenders that are considering signing the three-time All-Pro who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

“Leonard spent the last few seasons in Indy after signing a five-year, $98.25 million contract extension in 2021, but then injuries held him back. Now teams still in contention like the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings and others are ‘collecting information’ on him,” Russini wrote. “A league source said Leonard may take his time making a decision.”

Multiple teams are discussing adding Shaq Leonard including the Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, and more.

I was told Leonard is going to take his time making a decision as to where he wants to play.

Shaquille Leonard’s Fallout With Colts Could Lead to Fresh Start

The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Leonard set the franchise’s single-season sack record that season. He earned three All-Pro nods in his first four years in the league as an instinctive tackler and second-level pass-rusher. He tallied 15.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.

Leonard started 68 of the 70 games he appeared in across six seasons with the Colts. He left Indianapolis with 614 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 15 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He also recorded 31 pass breakups and 12 interceptions, including a pick-six in 2019.

The Athletic considered Leonard to be on a “Hall of Fame” trajectory before he underwent two back surgeries last season that limited him to just three games.

Since his return, Leonard has seen a diminished role on the Colts defense.

“It’s just different this year,” Leonard said earlier this month, per the IndyStar. “Either I’m hammering the ball back to Zaire or spilling it into the safety. I’m not as free as I once was in the defense before.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t been given the same opportunities his former defensive coordinator Matt Eberfleus once afforded him. According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard averaged 59.8 pass-rushing snaps a season through the 2021 season. Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Leonard has rushed the passer just nine times across 454 defensive snaps.

Leonard’s frustration with his usage and playing time surfaced throughout the season, however, he appeared at a charity event just hours after his release from the team.

“At a charity event Tuesday, Leonard talked to the media. The linebacker said he met with the coaching staff Monday and was told he would be inactive going forward. The team waived him earlier Tuesday,” The Athletic’s James Boyd reported. “Leonard said he hasn’t considered retirement and wants to continue playing. He didn’t rule out the possibility of playing for another team this season.”

Leonard would get plenty of pass-rushing reps in Brian Flores’ defense along with a fresh start with a Vikings organization that graded top of the league in the NFL Players Association poll this past summer.

Vikings Searching for Answers After Losing LB Jordan Hicks

Minnesota looking into Leonard makes sense after the Vikings lost veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks to injured reserve last week.

Hicks suffered a leg contusion that developed into a compartment disorder in his right leg during Minnesota’s Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve on November 14.

The Vikings brought back longtime fan favorite linebacker Anthony Barr, who saw limited action in last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Leonard could be a welcomed addition to the defense and could come for cheap on a prove-it deal for the remainder of the 2023 season.