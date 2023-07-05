NFC Rival Urged to Sign Former Vikings Pro Bowl QB

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and is still a free agent entering the final month of the offseason.

The man who drafted him, Rick Spielman, surveyed the NFL landscape and considers Bridgewater a key free agent who should be signed before the start of the season. Spielman signaled two potential landing spots for Bridgewater, the Los Angeles Chargers and, to the chagrin of Vikings fans, the Green Bay Packers.

From Spielman, via The 33rd Team:

Two landing spots stick out for Bridgewater when considering most teams want to look at their young options first. Everyone knows what Justin Herbert is capable of, but his backups with the Los Angeles Chargers are Easton Stick and rookie Max Duggan. God forbid Herbert got hurt. I don’t know if I would trust those two because this is such an important season for the Chargers. The other team is the Green Bay Packers, who are starting the Jordan Love era. Behind him, they have rookie Sean Clifford, who they drafted in the fifth round but many viewed as a college free agent, and Danny Etling, who was a free agent from LSU a few years ago. Teams will be patient with their young quarterbacks, but don’t be surprised if one of these teams signs Bridgewater.

Bridgewater to the Packers is gaining steam among NFL media for the reason that there is almost zero NFL experience in Green Bay’s quarterback room. Bleacher Report also connected Bridgewater to Green Bay in late June.

Bridgewater, 30, had talks with several teams in the offseason, including the Detroit Lions, and may be waiting out until training camp.

Teddy Bridgewater Had Offer From Detroit Lions in April

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on April 8 that Bridgewater “has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source.”

“Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell (former Saints tight end coach) from their New Orleans days,” Fowler added.

Selected by Minnesota with the 32nd pick of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater appeared to be the Vikings’ next franchise quarterback after making the Pro Bowl and a playoff appearance in his second professional season.

But after nearly losing his leg to a potentially career-ending injury in the 2016 preseason, Bridgewater missed two seasons that ultimately brought his time in Minnesota to an end. He’s carried a “survivor” and journeyman mentality in the league since, continuing his NFL career with the New York Jets (2018) New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and most recently the Miami Dolphins (2022).

“The biggest takeaway from all my stops is that I learned I’m a survivor,” Bridgewater told the Star Tribune in 2021. “No matter the circumstance … you can lay down and be eaten alive or you survive and keep hunting.”

Teddy Bridgewater Still Beloved by Vikings Fans

Bridgewater has been away from the Vikings longer than he ever was with the team at this point in his career, however, his presence has stayed in Minnesota.

When the Broncos visited TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, for joint practices during the 2021 preseason, former Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson noted the number of Bridgewater jerseys he had seen compared to current quarterback Kirk Cousins. He counted 11 Bridgewater jerseys to 16 Cousins jerseys — a sign that his presence has persevered despite his departure five years ago.

“It was pretty cool,” Bridgewater said of the support, per Tomasson. “That kind of got me, not really emotional, but it was cool to see. I saw a couple small children wearing No. 5 jerseys.

“I really think it’s just the people in Minnesota,’’ Bridgewater added. “They welcomed me, my family. They welcomed a boy who became a man and they were so genuine here, and I appreciate that to this day. … I just appreciate the support that I still get from them.”