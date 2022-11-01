Vikings Land Pro Bowl Pass-Catcher in Trade With Rival: Report

With the news that Irv Smith Jr. may miss time with a high-ankle sprain, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move ahead of the NFL’s 4:00 p.m. Eastern trade deadline on November 1.

The Vikings are trading for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported.

Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

The Vikings sent the Lions a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Hockenson and conditional fourth-round picks in the next two drafts, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Hockenson earned Pro Bowl honors in his second season as a pro in 2020. He caught 67 passes for 723 yards and 6 touchdowns that season as the Lions’ leading pass-catcher.

But amid troubles in Detroit, the Lions have dealt him to Minnesota.

Hockenson will join Johnny Mundt, Jacob Hollister and Smith in the Vikings tight end room upon the deal being finalized.

Vikings Push Chips in by Acquiring T.J. Hockenson

The Vikings, off to their best start since 2009, had been quiet approaching the trade deadline. There were questions about whether first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would mortgage his vision for the franchise’s future after deciding to keep the roster intact this offseason.

Adofo-Mensah made a statement that the team has every intention of riding its wave of success this season by acquiring Hockenson.

Hockenson will be brought in as a reliable deep threat that can stretch the field — a role Justin Jefferson has shouldered for the first eight weeks of the season.

The Vikings just added T.J. Hockenson — a 6’5”, 250-pound TE with elite athleticism — to an offense already featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn. pic.twitter.com/QoVlXvvEM9 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 1, 2022

Hockenson is averaging a career-high 15.2 yards per reception this season and has posted an 11.1 average yards per catch in his career.

At 6-foot-4, Hockenson has an elite 37.5-inch vertical he used to his advantage in college at Iowa.

“In a draft that feels light on high-end talent, Hockenson is an ascending talent with a chance to become one of the best all-around tight ends in the game. He should continue to fill out his athletic frame, but he’s already a sound in-line blocker with the toughness to sustain and finish,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2019. His above-average athleticism and separation burst will help him win against linebackers while his body control and hands give him an advantage over safeties. Hockenson has standout talent and fits any scheme, but he could be coveted early by teams looking to delve more heavily in 12-personnel (two TE packages).

Oddly enough, an NFC scout compared Hockenson to Smith, predicting the Iowa product to go off the board earlier than Smith.

“Freaky athlete. I thought he would go back, but I’m glad he didn’t. I think he will beat Alabama (Irv Smith, Jr.) off the board first,” an NFC pro personnel director told Zierlien.

Irv Smith Jr. May Be Playing in His Final Season for Vikings

Smith, who was the third tight end taken in the 2019 draft behind Hockenson and Noah Fant, is on the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

The Vikings have the benefit of getting an extra year from Hockenson, who has a fifth-year option in his contract, which are only eligible for first-round picks.

With a star tight end on the team’s cap sheet, it’s unlikely Minnesota can give Smith a better deal than other suitors.

However, he could take a team-friendly contract come this offseason.