Writer Warns Vikings About Looming Decision on Kirk Cousins: ‘Let’s Go’

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a potentially costly conundrum.

Their competitive rebuild has gone fairly smoothly in its early stages, with the Vikings remaining in contention for a playoff spot in back-to-back seasons. But one position, the most important position, remains in flux.

The two most popular options have been bringing Kirk Cousins back or drafting a quarterback in April, either of which could prove costly.

“I don’t think you want to bring [Cousins] back,” the Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse said on the “Daily Delivery” podcast on January 2. “If you bring [Cousins] back, what are you gonna accomplish? … You’re gonna win nine, ten games and get beat in the first round of the playoffs, right? He’s not taking you to the promised land with this squad.

“It isn’t like you’re gonna … be 13-4 again by some miracle. That’s not happening.”

The Vikings were 4-4 with Cousins under center. But they won four of his last five starts after an 0-3 start.

“The competitive rebuild … start with rebuilding with a new quarterback that’s the guy you’re gonna rely on. And it’s sure … not gonna be some fifth-round choice from BYU. … You gotta get your quarterback of the future. Let’s go.”

Vikings Face ‘Salary-Cap Hell’ if Kirk Cousins is Re-Signed

“You gotta pay him $40 million … You’re in salary-cap hell worse than you’ve ever been,” Reusse said. “It’s time to start over at quarterback, and it’s not by paying [Kirk]. … This isn’t like bringing Aaron Rodgers back in his mid-30s. This is bringing back a good quarterback, but not a superstar quarterback. So I think it’s time.”

The Vikings will have $39 million in cap space this offseason pending other moves, per Spotrac.

In addition to Cousins’ next contract, Reusse cites Justin Jefferson’s looming contract situation, with the star wide receiver set to be a free agent after next season. There is also the more immediate threat of Danielle Hunter’s free agency this summer.

Hunter, 29, has 15.5 sacks this season with the Vikings’ second-leading pass rusher, DJ Wonnum, checking in with 8.0. Wonnum is recovering from a torn quad that ended his season.

If the Vikings choose to move on from Cousins and draft a quarterback, then Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could be an option

Vikings Urged to Draft Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

“You gotta try to go get one of the four – or so – quarterbacks there are [in the draft], and start building yourself a quarterback, and building yourself a team,” Reusse said. “Figure out a way to get the left-hander from Washington. I’ll take that guy, man alive. Jefferson would catch 1500 yards worth of passes no problem with that guy.”

Penix completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season. The sixth-year passer logged four seasons at Indiana before transferring to Washington ahead of the 2022 season.

This season, Penix was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and has also led the Huskies to a National Championship game berth.

Penix turns 24 years old in May.

He also comes with an extensive history of shoulder and knee injuries, having each of his four seasons at Indiana ended due to injury. That includes tearing his ACL twice, first in 2018, and then again in 2020.