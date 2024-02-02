Vikings Prime Candidates to Add Value RB Poised for Breakout Season

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a clear cut starting running back heading into the 2024 campaign, and several should be available on affordable deals come free agency.

Assuming that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will look to youth and potential over experience and prior accomplishment at a position that favors the former and punishes the latter, particularly in terms of compensation, an up-and-coming rusher like Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts makes more sense as a target for the Vikings than someone like Pro Bowler Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, January 30, listed Moss as one of a small group of pending free agents “who could blow up” on a new team next season — precisely the kind of back Minnesota will seek to find on an affordable contract.

The fifth-year veteran came into the season as a depth option behind star Jonathan Taylor, but he emerged as Indy’s feature back by Week 2 with Taylor sidelined. Moss spent the next few weeks piling up big numbers before eventually taking a back seat to Taylor again after he inked a long-term extension and was activated off the PUP list. Moss wound up having more 100-yard rushing games (two) this season than Taylor, who only breeched the three-digit mark in the season finale. The 26-year-old Moss may not have Taylor’s upside nor an NFL rushing crown under his belt, but he’s clearly a capable and versatile backfield talent who could break through if he gets the opportunity to become a starter.