Vikings Prime Candidates to Add Value RB Poised for Breakout Season

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a clear cut starting running back heading into the 2024 campaign, and several should be available on affordable deals come free agency.
Assuming that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will look to youth and potential over experience and prior accomplishment at a position that favors the former and punishes the latter, particularly in terms of compensation, an up-and-coming rusher like Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts makes more sense as a target for the Vikings than someone like Pro Bowler Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, January 30, listed Moss as one of a small group of pending free agents “who could blow up” on a new team next season — precisely the kind of back Minnesota will seek to find on an affordable contract.
The fifth-year veteran came into the season as a depth option behind star Jonathan Taylor, but he emerged as Indy’s feature back by Week 2 with Taylor sidelined. Moss spent the next few weeks piling up big numbers before eventually taking a back seat to Taylor again after he inked a long-term extension and was activated off the PUP list.
Moss wound up having more 100-yard rushing games (two) this season than Taylor, who only breeched the three-digit mark in the season finale. The 26-year-old Moss may not have Taylor’s upside nor an NFL rushing crown under his belt, but he’s clearly a capable and versatile backfield talent who could break through if he gets the opportunity to become a starter.
Zack Moss Can Offer Vikings Attractive Combination of Youth, Production and Value
Moss started his career as a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He played roughly two and a half seasons there before Buffalo traded him to Indianapolis in November 2022.
Moss finished last season with 183 carries for 794 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and 5 TDs. He also caught 27 passes for 192 yards and 2 scores, per Pro Football Reference.
Spotrac projects Moss’ value at $4.6 million annually over a new two-year deal. Given his age and production in his first shot as a true feature back last season, Moss is the exact type of value bet that the Vikings offense feels primed to make in the run game, as the team figures out which direction to go under center in 2024.
Ty Chandler Poised to Start for Vikings Next Season
Alexander Mattison had a stranglehold on the Vikings’ top RB job to begin the 2023 season, but with each game his grasp on the position weakened, until finally second-year player Ty Chandler took the mantle of starter from him.
An injury sidelined Mattison for Minnesota’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16, 2023. Chandler put up a career day in Cincy, recording 132 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 25 yards.
The two split work to a degree following Mattison’s return, but from the Bengals game on it was clear that Chandler was the guy in the Vikings backfield. As such, he should get a chance at least to compete for the starting carries in training camp. But every player earns every touch in the NFL, then re-earns them again each passing year with everyone working from a clean slate.
As such, Minnesota is likely to bring in more competition in the running back room this offseason, and Moss is an affordable player with starting-caliber upside. Meanwhile, Mattison remains under contract for one more season and so he, too, is likely to begin camp with a chance to win the top job.