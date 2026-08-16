Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Nolan Arenado Injury During Braves Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently wrapping uo their series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona is looking to strengthen their NL Wild Card chances with a sweep over the first-place Braves.

As this is being typed, the game is tied 1-1. Diamondbacks star Nolan Arenado has been at the forefront of the series, as he hit a home run in the Diamondbacks’ win on Saturday. On Sunday, he had to be removed from the game against the Braves.

Update: The Diamondbacks lost 5-3 on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado was removed from the game due to left trunk discomfort.

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Nolan Arenado Exits Braves-Diamondbacks Game

@UnderdogMLB wrote: “Status alert: Nolan Arenado leaves game Sunday.”

“Nolan Arenado just left the game with what looks like a lower body injury. Jordan Lawlar is expected to be activated Monday in Boston. Giving the D-backs both OF and even 3B depth if needed.”

Ildemaro Vargas is Arenado’s replacement for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Arenado has notably been on a tear with the bat in his hands since the All-Star break.

@JustBB_Media wrote : “Nolan Arenado in the 2nd half across 27 games: 7 HR | 21 RBI | .516 SLG | .846 OPS | 129 OPS+ He’s turned it on in a big way for the snakes”

There will likely be more information on the Nolan Arenado injury following the game on Sunday.

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Taking a Look at Nolan Arenado’s 2026 Season

Across 117 games played this season, Arenado has batted .243 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS+ of 110. He’s in his first season with Arizona after being traded from the Cardinals, and he’s enjoying a resurgent campaign at the plate.

As of Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are tied with the San Diego Padres for the 2nd NL Wild Card spot.

Speaking to Arenado, he is in his 14th MLB season, and the Snakes are the third MLB team he’s played for.

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