Chicago Cubs Announce David Peterson Demotion During Cardinals Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are squaring off in a rubber match.

In case you forgot, the Cubs went out and acquired a handful of pitchers, including two starters, at the MLB trade deadline earlier this month, headlined by acquiring Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes.

However, Chicago also added pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and David Peterson.

During their series with the Cardinals, the Cubs announced a notable decision regarding David Peterson.

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David Peterson Being Moved to Bullpen, Per Craig Counsell

Per manager Craig Counsell, David Peterson is being moved to the bullpen for the time being, which could be for the remainder of the regular season. It’s likely mostly due to Edward Cabrera being reinserted into the rotation, and the plethora of arms the Cubs have.

Across his past five starts, Peterson has allowed just seven earned runs.

Since joining the Chicago Cubs rotation, Peterson holds an ERA of 4.19 across eight starts and 43 innings pitched.

Over 111 total innings pitched this season, Peterson has an ERA of 5.35 with 94 strikeouts.

It’s hard to tell what impact this move will have on the Cubs, who have been a surging team in MLB over the past month and have emerged as a real threat in the NL (if they hadn’t already been before). It’s also unclear whether it’s really a ‘demotion’ due to performance issues, or if the Cubs are just trying to shuffle around their bullpen, and Peterson could fit better as a long reliever in the pen.

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More on David Peterson’s Move to the Bullpen

“For now at least, the Cubs are moving David Peterson to the bullpen to create a spot in their rotation for Edward Cabrera.”

Other members of the Cubs starting rotation include Gausman, Holmes, Matthew Boyd , and Shota Imanaga.

Perhaps after allowing three home runs to a player making his MLB debut, it should be Matthew Boyd who gets demoted to the bullpen instead…

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