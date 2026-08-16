St. Louis Cardinals Announce Joshua Baez Decision Before Cubs Game

The St. Louis Cardinals have a rubber match ahead on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs.

Saturday was a debut of the ages for Joshua Baez. He clubbed three home runs in his first 3 at-bats, which was MLB history. He drove in five runs and scored three runs.

MLB.com staff wrote (on August 16):

“Cardinals rookie Joshua Báez made Major League history in his debut on Saturday against St. Louis’ arch rival Cubs, becoming the first player ever to homer in each of his first three big league plate appearances.”

Before the Cubs series finale, the Cardinals announced their lineup, and it features Joshua Baez again, because why wouldn’t it?

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Joshua Baez Hitting Fifth on Sunday Afternoon

On Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals revealed their lineup, and Joshua Baez is in the same spot as he was for his MLB debut, because if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I guess…

Here is the full St. Louis Cardinals lineup for 8/16, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals: “8/16 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF J. Báez LF N. Church CF M. Winn SS J. Crooks C B. Jordan 3B H. Dobbins SP”

Some other changes include Jordan Walker hitting cleanup, Alec Burleson hitting 3rd again, and Masyn Winn hitting 7th.

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More on Joshua Baez…

Joshua Baez is the Cardinals’ third-ranked prospect, and he could be in for a long, successful career if he continues the torrid pace he’s on after just one game.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the Joshua Baez):

“Despite the concerns, Báez is still considered a top 100 prospect by some. Baseball America currently lists him #56 overall and MLB Pipeline has him at #59. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had Báez #93 coming into the season. Some are less optimistic, however. Keith Law of The Athletic didn’t have Báez top 100 before the season and recently provided an updated top 70 with no Báez on it. FanGraphs currently lists him sixth in the Cardinals’ system and outside the Top 100.”

“After being plagued by massive contact issues early in his career, stemming in part from his large frame and strike zone at 6-foot-3, Báez cut down on the noise in his pre-swing load and was much more streamlined toward the ball with a bat path that stayed in the zone much longer. The results were obvious. His whiff rate dropped from 39 percent in 2024 to a much more manageable 27 percent, and he didn’t sacrifice power in the process. His raw power remains plus-plus, and he could challenge for 30-plus homers with these changes.”

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