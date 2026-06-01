Diamondbacks Named Fit For Tarik Skubal on One Condition

The Arizona Diamondbacks may be an interesting team to watch at the trade deadline as they continue to make noise in the National League West and wild card races. Despite a three-game losing streak, they are tied for the final wild card spot.

The deadline is approaching, and while it is still several weeks away, Arizona might need to make some upgrades if it is serious about returning to the postseason for the first time since reaching the World Series in 2023.

Strangely, they have been named a potential landing spot for two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, but on one key condition, meaning that they’ll have to offload some prospects if they want to get it done.

“The Diamondbacks always seem to be involved when aces are on the move, dating back to the days of Curt Schilling, Randy Johnson and Zack Greinke, and more recently, Corbin Burnes. They are another real sleeper if Skubal is dealt,” Bowden writes.

“Arizona has a strong farm system, especially among their position players, and could start by offering one of their top infield prospects, Tommy Troy, JD Dix or Demetrio Crisantes, and combine one of them with two of their top three pitching prospects — Daniel Eagan, David Hagamen or Patrick Forbes. It’s doubtful they’d consider offering shortstop Kayson Cunningham or outfielder Slade Caldwell.”

The Case for Tarik Skubal to Diamondbacks

As Bowden notes, Arizona has been a surprise contender for some top pitchers in the past and have actually managed to land them in trades or in free agency, so they cannot be counted out of the possible sweepstakes.

Of course, it will take a lot of prospects. Skubal’s value is still high, even after his recent surgery to clean up loose bodies in his pitching elbow. He has progressed well in his rehab.

If he can make it back quickly, the Detroit Tigers will have more than enough time to showcase him if they cannot get back into the playoff race. Arizona also does have the prospect capital to get a deal done if they so wish.

They are without Burnes right now, so adding another ace to the mix could give them a good chance to at least lock down a wild card spot by the end of the season. They aren’t far back in the NL West either, so a potential move could help them there as well.

Skubal Trade Depends on Tigers

The Tigers currently are tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in Major League Baseball, so it appears likely that they will sell at the trade deadline, but a Skubal trade still depends on where they are in the standings.

They aren’t showing any signs of coming out of their funk and are already seemingly buried in the American League, which has been quite weak with only five teams above the .500 mark.

They are seven games back in the wild card race and 11 1/2 back in the AL Central.