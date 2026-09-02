Diamondbacks Announce Reason for Ketel Marte’s Absence Against Phillies

Ketel Marte was absent from today’s lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. The second baseman served as designated hitter in the previous two games.

Philadelphia won both, 2-1 on Monday and 7-1 on Tuesday. Marte reached base multiple times, drawing a walk and collecting two singles.

On Tuesday, a pitch hit him during the sixth inning. Marte did not come out of the game and appeared fine, so Wednesday’s absence is not because of that.

The Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen explained the move on the radio. He joined “Bickley & Marotta Mornings” on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Hazen said the club planned the rest day.

Arizona does not play again until Friday, when it opens a series at Houston. The Diamondbacks are off Thursday, which gives Marte two extra days of rest.

Kete Marte Injury and the Unexplained Absence

Marte’s absence saga began Aug. 17 in Boston. He did not show up for that game without permission. The Diamondbacks placed him on the restricted list.

An MRI later revealed inflammation in his left knee. Arizona moved him to the 10-day injured list Aug. 20. He received an injection in the knee afterward.

Pictures surfaced of him at a casino during the 9-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds. Marte did not address the absence publicly until his return.

He rejoined the team Monday for the Phillies series opener. Marte apologized to reporters and teammates before that game.

He specifically apologized to manager Torey Lovullo. “In that instance, I failed him by not showing up,” Marte said through an interpreter. Chase Field fans booed Marte throughout his return Monday.

Marte is batting .251 with a .317 on-base percentage this season. His OPS sits at .761, with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Torey Lovullo Believes Standings Will Shift

Arizona enters Wednesday at 73-67 this season. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight games. They trail the San Diego Padres by a half-game. It covers the final NL Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia leads the NL Wild Card standings at 79-60. They have taken 15 of their past 17 games.

Arizona used Taylor Clarke as an opener for the finale. Philadelphia countered with right-hander Andrew Painter.

Lovullo said the stretch run demands the team’s best baseball. “It’s September. It’s the best time of the year,” Lovullo said. “I think we’re going to go out and play our finest month of baseball.”

Lovullo also said Marte could return to second base soon. That could happen during the upcoming series at Houston. It would mark his first defensive game since the knee injury.

Right fielder Corbin Carroll has also been playing through lower back discomfort. Carroll was expected to remain in the lineup despite the issue.