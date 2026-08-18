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Ketel Marte’s Last Post Before Going on the Restricted List

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Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll
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Ketel Marte's last instagram story before not showing up for the first Arizona Diamondbacks vs Boston Red Sox game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks face a difficult situation. Their series against the Boston Red Sox just started, and nobody knows where Ketel Marte is.

However, before being placed on the restricted list and before Torey Lovullo’s heartfelt message, Marte sent a message of support to his teammate, Corbin Carroll.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte’s Last Post Before Being Put on the Restricted List

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Gabriel Moreno #14 after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field on August 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Prior to being put on the restricted list, Marte posted an Instagram story.

The post showed support for his teammate.

Carroll was named the National League player of the week for the week of August 10th to 16th. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded 113 hits, 18 home runs, 15 triples, and a .247 batting average in 122 games.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Ketel Marte’s Last Post Before Going on the Restricted List

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