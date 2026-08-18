Ketel Marte’s Last Post Before Going on the Restricted List

The Arizona Diamondbacks face a difficult situation. Their series against the Boston Red Sox just started, and nobody knows where Ketel Marte is.

However, before being placed on the restricted list and before Torey Lovullo’s heartfelt message, Marte sent a message of support to his teammate, Corbin Carroll.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte’s Last Post Before Being Put on the Restricted List

Prior to being put on the restricted list, Marte posted an Instagram story.

The post showed support for his teammate.

Carroll was named the National League player of the week for the week of August 10th to 16th. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded 113 hits, 18 home runs, 15 triples, and a .247 batting average in 122 games.